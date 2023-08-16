MORGANTOWN — The West Virginia women’s soccer team is ready to get the season started.
The Mountaineers get their first test of the fall at 7 p.m. Thursday against No. 4 Duke at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.
“So far, camp has been good,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said in an online meeting with reporters Monday. “It’s always exciting to have a senior-heavy group to work with. We’re looking forward to our game against Duke. It’s been a hard-working, successful camp thus far.”
WVU is coming off an 11-5-7 campaign that included a Big 12 Conference tournament title and a trip to the NCAA tournament, where it beat Virginia Tech in the first round before seeing its season come to a close with a loss at Penn State.
With 18 letter winners returning from last year’s team, including eight starters, the Mountaineers will likely turn to that experience this fall.
“I know us ... making a Sweet 16 is definitely whispers that I’m hearing in camp and something that the girls want to make sure that we take care of with the things that we can control this year — our hard work and our development,” said Izzo-Brown, who enters her 28th season as the Mountaineers’ coach with a 383-130-69 record.
“I also think by winning a Big 12 championship, we can look to that a lot and how exciting that was,” she continued. “I think failing and not making a Sweet 16, but also winning a championship, will kind of be the yin and yang of the experience this season. Hopefully it’ll be our fuel for our fire to do both, through failure and success.”
WVU enters the campaign with eight new players — seven incoming freshmen and UConn transfer Jaydah Bedoya — but will be relying upon a group of fifth-year players to guide the program.
That class includes defender Mackenzie Aunkst, goalkeeper Kayza Massey, midfielder Maya McCutcheon, midfielder/defender Maddie Moreau and forward/defender Julianne Vallerand.
“What’s nice is that COVID has allowed us to have the opportunity for some kids with five years,” Izzo-Brown said. “I would probably have to lean on Kenz Aunkst — she’s one that’s coming back stronger than she was last year. She was coming off injury last year. Maya McCutcheon is probably also somebody that is coming on very strong. Maddie Moreau is always ready to rumble, Julianne Vallerand and Kayza — all my fifth-years. I don’t know that they’ve necessarily surprised me, but I’m happy with where they’re at.”
WVU allowed 0.9 goals per game a season ago — the fifth-best mark in the Big 12 — and Massey returns with preseason All-Big 12 honors after being named the league’s Co-Goalkeeper of the Year.
The Mountaineers will have to deal with the loss of longtime defensive standouts Jordan Brewster and Gabrielle Robinson, who are now pursuing professional careers.
“It’s not an easy task to replace their positions, but I know that Annika [Leslie] has gotten some significant minutes there and knows exactly what her skill set has to be to keep that position intact,” Izzo-Brown said. “You might see Kenzie there a little bit with all her experience. They know the position well, so I feel like we’re in good hands even though I never like talking about replacing players. I think every player brings something different.”
WVU ranked fifth in the Big 12 with 30 goals, while the 1.3 goals per game average was sixth-best in the league and No. 154 nationally.
AJ Rodriguez returns after tying for the team lead with five goals last year, as is Dilary Heredia-Beltran, who tied for the lead in points last year with two goals and a team-high seven assists. In total, WVU had 16 goal-scorers in 2022, of whom 11 return this season.
Bedoya also comes with experience, and WVU believes she could be a goal-scoring threat, after finding the net twice last year with UConn.
“Like anything else, we want maturity in that goal-scorer,” Izzo-Brown said. “We’re still young. … I think it’s a combination of everything, but everybody’s looking for that talented forward that can score. It’s hard to recruit, so we’ve got to develop them. We’re real excited about the freshmen that have come in and then the returners.”
The match at Duke is just the start of a tough nonconference schedule. WVU will have its home opener Sunday against Saint Francis, and will also face Penn State, Duquesne, Virginia, Liberty, Auburn and Villanova before opening the Big 12 slate at league newcomer UCF on Sept. 14.
The Big 12 portion of the schedule will feature 10 games before the league tournament kicks off Oct. 28 in Round Rock, Texas. WVU was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 preseason poll.