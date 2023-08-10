MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s soccer team was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12’s preseason poll, which was voted on by the league’s head coaches and released Thursday.
The Mountaineers had a strong 11-5-7 record last season, which included a Big 12 Tournament title and first-round NCAA Tournament victory over Virginia Tech.
League newcomer BYU was voted the favorite entering the 2023 season. The Cougars received six first-place votes and received 156 points in the poll, edging second-ranked TCU, which had 155 points and three first-place votes. Texas was picked third with 152 points and five first-place votes. WVU received 132 points in the poll.
The remaining teams in the 14-team league’s preseason poll were picked in the following order: Texas Tech, UCF, Oklahoma State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Houston, Baylor, Kansas State, Cincinnati and Iowa State.
TCU, Texas, WVU, BYU and UCF all made the NCAA Tournament a season ago.
WVU fifth-year goalkeeper Kayza Massey was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team, which was voted on by the league’s 14 coaches and released Wednesday.
Massey was named All-Big 12 first-team and Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year last season after starting all 23 matches in the goal for the Mountaineers with 10 shutouts. She now has 20 career shutouts. She posted 77 saves and is seventh in Mountaineers history with 148 in her career.
WVU is scheduled to open the season on Aug. 17 against Duke at Koskinen Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.