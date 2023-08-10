Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

wvu sports

MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s soccer team was picked to finish fourth in the Big 12’s preseason poll, which was voted on by the league’s head coaches and released Thursday.

The Mountaineers had a strong 11-5-7 record last season, which included a Big 12 Tournament title and first-round NCAA Tournament victory over Virginia Tech.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

