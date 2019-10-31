West Virginia University’s women’s soccer team rallied in the second half with two goals in under a minute to beat TCU 2-1 Thursday night in Morgantown.
The Horned Frogs (10-6-2, 4-3-2 Big 12) led at halftime after a 31st-minute goal from Messiah Bright, and carried the lead through a 60th-minute double red card that saw TCU’s Michelle Slater and WVU’s Addison Clark both sent off.
With both teams playing 10 on 10, the TCU lead held until the 77th minute, when substitute Lizzie Mayfield leveled things for the Mountaineers (10-6-2, 5-3-1). Just 18 seconds later, Alina Stahl put WVU ahead for good.