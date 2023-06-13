Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s soccer team is coming off a successful 2022 season that included a Big 12 Tournament title, and the Mountaineers will look to again have a strong fall against a quality schedule.

WVU’s 2023 slate features eight nonconference matches, including six at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown and two exhibitions, as well as four games against foes that qualified for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with two of those that made the Elite Eight.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

