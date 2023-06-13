MORGANTOWN -- The West Virginia women’s soccer team is coming off a successful 2022 season that included a Big 12 Tournament title, and the Mountaineers will look to again have a strong fall against a quality schedule.
WVU’s 2023 slate features eight nonconference matches, including six at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown and two exhibitions, as well as four games against foes that qualified for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, with two of those that made the Elite Eight.
The Mountaineers finished their 27th season in program history with an 11-5-7 overall record and a 4-1-4 mark in Big 12 play. The league tournament title was the 18th conference crown WVU has claimed and the 10th in the Big 12. The Mountaineers have had 23 consecutive seasons with 10 or more wins leading into this fall.
The Mountaineers’ two exhibitions come against Backyard Brawl rival Pitt on Aug. 7 and at Louisville at Aug. 10 -- both sides WVU didn’t see last year. The Panthers went 14-5-3 and the Cardinals were 6-8-2 last year.
WVU will open the regular season against Duke in Durham, North Carolina, a week after the Louisville exhibition, marking the first time the Mountaineers have opened a season on the road since 2020. The Blue Devils went 15-5-3 last year and made the NCAA quarterfinals before falling to Alabama in double overtime.
The Mountaineers will then return home for the next three matches at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. It’s a stretch that starts with an Aug. 20 contest with St. Francis, which WVU downed 3-0 early last season, and continues with Penn State on Aug. 24 and Duquesne on Aug. 27. The Mountaineers lost twice to the Nittany Lions in 2022 -- a 2-0 decision on Aug. 25 and a 4-0 defeat Nov. 18 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Both games were played at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pennsylvania. Duquesne went 6-7-3 in 2022.
WVU will then play back-to-back games on the road in Virginia against Virginia in Charlottesville on Aug. 31 and against Liberty in Lynchburg on Sept. 3. The Cavaliers went 16-4-3 last fall and advanced to the Elite Eight, where they fell in double overtime to eventual national champion UCLA.
WVU didn’t play Virginia last year and is just 4-12-3 in the series between 2001-21. Liberty is coming off a 14-3-4 record and runner-up finish in the Atlantic Sun Tournament last year. The Mountaineers and Flames have never met.
Auburn will make a trip to Morgantown for a Sept. 7 game after WVU made the trip south and finished in a scoreless draw with the Tigers last year. The Mountaineers will also host Villanova on Sept. 10 before the start of Big 12 play. WVU is 1-1-1 against the Tigers, who went 6-6-6 last year, after last year’s meeting -- the first since 2002. The Mountaineers have owned the series with the Wildcats with an 11-5-5 record.
The Big 12 will look somewhat different this fall. The league features four newcomers in BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF, and WVU will face three of them as part of the 10-game league slate. It’s the first time WVU will not play each Big 12 team since joining the league.
WVU will open against newcomer UCF on Sept. 14 in Orlando, Florida. It’ll be the third time the two have played, but the first since 1999.
The Mountaineers will return to Morgantown for a Sept. 21 match with Iowa State and a Sept. 24 meeting with TCU. WVU beat the Cyclones 2-0 last season in Ames, Iowa, and tied TCU 1-1 in the regular season in Fort Worth, Texas, before taking down the Horned Frogs 1-0 in the league’s title game.
WVU will follow with two games in the Lone Star State against Texas on Sept. 28 and against Houston on Oct. 1. The Mountaineers lost the regular-season meeting with the Longhorns 2-1 in Morgantown last fall, but downed them 1-0 in the rematch during the Big 12 semifinals. The game against the Cougars will mark the first meeting between the two programs.
The Mountaineers will play Oklahoma on Oct. 5 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium and remain home for an Oct. 8 showing against Oklahoma State. WVU beat the Sooners 3-2 last year in Norman, Oklahoma, and drew 1-1 with the Cowgirls in Stillwater, Oklahoma, before taking them down 2-1 in the Big 12 Tournament opener.
The final regular-season road trip will send WVU to the Sunflower State, where the Mountaineers will face Kansas State on Oct. 12 in Manhattan and Kansas on Oct. 15 in Lawrence.
WVU’s regular-season finale is scheduled for Oct. 23 against Cincinnati. The senior night game at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium will mark the first meeting between the Mountaineers and Bearcats since 2010 and third meeting overall.
The Big 12 Tournament is scheduled to start Oct. 28 in Round Rock, Texas, and will be a 10-team, single-elimination event.