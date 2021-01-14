Coming off of a lopsided 92-58 win over now-No. 21 Texas last week, West Virginia women’s basketball coach Mike Carey was worried about a hangover heading into Wednesday’s home matchup with Texas Tech.
That’s exactly what Carey saw out of his Mountaineers (9-2 overall, 3-2 Big 12 Conference).
“Very sloppy game, I was afraid of a letdown after the [Texas] game and we had a letdown,” Carey said. “I was afraid of this, and if we’re going to be a good team, we can’t do things like we did tonight.”
But good teams also find ways to win when they aren’t at their best, and that’s what West Virginia was able to do in an 83-78 conquest of the Red Raiders.
The Mountaineers were bailed out by 30 points off the bench, a 44-26 rebounding advantage and a resulting 20-9 edge in second-chance points. Most of the latter two categories were driven by a massive size advantage in the post, one that Carey felt like his team didn’t use to its advantage nearly enough.
“The high post was open all night,” Carey said. “The high post was open all night. We were getting stuff in the paint but our guards would not reverse the ball in order for that to happen.
“I apologized to our posts in there to be honest with you. Just, ‘Hey, these guards weren’t patient enough, you guys should have had a career night, some of you.’ Because they couldn’t guard us in the paint, but we didn’t make them pay for that.”
Compounding matters, the Mountaineers turned the ball over 16 times and committed 29 fouls, with the Red Raiders attempting 30 free throws and making 24.
“We were two steps slow, they were dribble-driving us and getting anything they wanted,” Carey said. “Offensively, we took a bunch of bad shots, wouldn’t reverse the ball. We could’ve kicked it inside all night, but our guards were not patient. They took too many early shots on the shot clock. It wasn’t good.”
But in the team’s time of need, junior guard Jasmine Carson came up with the biggest performance of her brief WVU career, scoring 13 points, including three 3-pointers in just nine minutes off the bench.
Carson transferred in from Georgia Tech before the season, and those kind of scoring outbursts weren’t out of the ordinary in her time with the Yellow Jackets. She scored in double figures 15 times with Georgia Tech a year ago, including a season-high 26 points in a win over East Tennessee State.
“As a shooter and as a scorer, I always have confidence in my shot that every one is going in and it felt very good to give my team a boost,” Carson said. “That’s what my mentality is when I come into the game defensively and offensively.”
Carson’s 13 points on Wednesday were a season high, as were her nine minutes, which matched her total from the win over the Longhorns. Carey said it could be a sign of bigger things to come.
“That’s what she does, she’s a scorer,” Carey said. “Once she learns our defense, she’s a legit scorer. She scored a lot of points for Georgia Tech and hit the 3, mid-range jumper, very athletic — she’s just got to learn what we do and get more comfortable.”
Rochelle Norris added nine points off the bench with Blessing Ejiofor and Jayla Hemingway adding four points apiece.
While Carey wasn’t pleased with several facets of the game on Wednesday, he did find solace in the readiness of his reserves, something that the Mountaineers may need as the season wears on.
“If we didn’t have [our bench scoring], we would’ve lost tonight,” Carey said.