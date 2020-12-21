The West Virginia University women’s basketball team used a strong second half rally to take down Ohio 88-79 on Monday at WVU Coliseum.
WVU (6-2) trailed 42-30 at halftime, before outscoring the Bobcats 58-34 in the second half.
WVU finished 33 of 62 (39%) from the field, while Ohio shot 29 of 65 (40%) as a team. The Bobcats hit 10 3’s as a team, compared to WVU’s seven, while the Mountaineers held a 37-34 rebound advantage.
West Virginia returns to the court on, Jan. 2, when it travels to Kansas. Tipoff will be announced in the next week.