MORGANTOWN — A big week continues for the West Virginia women’s basketball team Wednesday night.
After taking down then-No. 18 Baylor on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum — the program’s first win over the Bears in Morgantown — the Mountaineers hit the road to face Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse before returning home to face Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.
“Any time you can pick one up in the conference it’s a great, great opportunity, but I think right now we focus on we’ve got to get our bodies recovered,” WVU coach Dawn Plitzuweit said after the win over Baylor.
“The great thing at West Virginia is we have access to every kind of way you can possibly try to imagine that you can recover your bodies. Now we need to be ready to be really diligent in taking advantage of that because this is a big week for us.”
The Mountaineers (12-4 overall, 3-2 Big 12) were handled by Oklahoma and Iowa State in their first two Big 12 Conference games, but have responded with wins at Kansas State and against TCU and Baylor at the Coliseum.
“I think we just needed to kind of get back in the flow of things and just being able to — even though we lost our first two games — we came back and we still competed and we didn’t let it bring us down and weigh us down,” WVU senior guard Jayla Hemingway said after Sunday’s game.
WVU moved into the receiving-votes category of the Associated Press top-25 poll with the win, and will now be up against a Kansas (12-4, 2-3) team that dropped out of the rankings with an 80-74 loss at Oklahoma on Saturday. The Jayhawks were ranked 23rd heading into the game.
Kansas has now lost three straight games — the Jayhawks also lost at Texas and to Baylor — after starting Big 12 play with wins over Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.
Kansas ranks fifth in scoring in the Big 12 with 74.8 points per game and is fourth defensively with 60.8 points allowed per game. The Jayhawks allow opponents to shoot just 35.7% from the field, which is the best mark in the league.
Taiyanna Jackson and Holly Kersgieter lead Kansas with 15.1 and 15 points per game, respectively, while Zakiyah Franklin and Wyvette Mayberry add 14.5 and 10.4. Jackson, a 6-foot-6 center, leads the team with 12.3 rebounds per game. Kansas is second in the Big 12 with 44.3 rebounds per game.
WVU leads the series with Kansas 16-6, including an 8-3 advantage at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
Wednesday’s game is set to be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
The Mountaineers will return home following the game at Kansas and face Texas Tech at 1 p.m. Saturday at the WVU Coliseum to cap off the busy week.