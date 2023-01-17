Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Baylor at WVU WBB 011523

West Virginia’s Madisen Smith puts up a shot Sunday against No. 18 Baylor at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

 Photo by DAVID PENNOCK

MORGANTOWN — A big week continues for the West Virginia women’s basketball team Wednesday night.

After taking down then-No. 18 Baylor on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum — the program’s first win over the Bears in Morgantown — the Mountaineers hit the road to face Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse before returning home to face Texas Tech on Saturday afternoon.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

