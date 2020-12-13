The West Virginia University women’s basketball team defeated James Madison 85-54 on Sunday evening at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
In the win, sophomore forward Esmery Martinez recorded her third double-double of the season, grabbing 21 boards and posting 11 points. With her second 20-plus rebounding performance of the year, the Hato Mayor Del Ray, Dominican Republic, native becomes the first Mountaineer to record multiple 20-plus rebounding games since Olivia Bradley notched six during the 1984-85 season.
Redshirt senior Kysre Gondrezick led the way in scoring, netting 15 points. She was one of five Mountaineers to finish in double-figures, as sophomore guard Kirsten Deans (13), junior guard Madisen Smith (13), Martinez (11) and junior guard Jasmine Carson (10) also reached 10-plus points.
West Virginia finished the night shooting 30 of 63 (47.6 percent) from the field and 6 of 10 (60 percent) from behind the arc. James Madison struggled against the WVU defense, shooting 22-of-72 (30.6%) from the floor and 5 of 26 (19.2 percent) from 3-point range.
The Mountaineers held an advantage in nearly every category, outrebounding the Dukes, 55-35, and holding a 42-24 advantage in points in the paint. West Virginia’s bench scored 29 points.
WVU’s next game will be against Oklahoma State on Friday at 7 p.m. at Gallagher-Iba Arena, in Stillwater, Oklahoma.