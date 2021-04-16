The woman named after a truck crashed ESPN’s WNBA draft party on Thursday.
For West Virginia’s Kysre Gondrezick, it couldn’t have been a more fitting scenario.
As recently as a year ago, Gondrezick could have never envisioned a night like Thursday night, yet, after riding the words and the memory of her father through a year of success and adversity, goals achieved and opponents bested, there sat Gondrezick on a couch with her mother, watching the draft from a distance. When her name was called, the emotion came crashing through.
In a video Gondrezick shared on social media, she and her mother erupted into screams and embraces as her name was read fourth overall in a selection made by the Indiana Fever. Coming in, Gondrezick was a second-round projection at best, a third-round pick by most, yet her wait on Thursday night was over in a flash.
“I wasn’t on ESPN, I wasn’t one of the invites, but that’s what makes me, me — people count me out,” Gondrezick said via Zoom call on Thursday night. “That’s what makes me work even harder.”
That work ethic has been well chronicled over the past year. Gondrezick lost over 40 pounds in the offseason and refocused her training with the help of her father Grant, who himself was a professional basketball player including stints in the NBA with the Phoenix Suns (1986-1987) and the Los Angeles Clippers (1988-1989).
While her father was a major key in Gondrezick’s basketball journey, he tragically wasn’t there for its culmination on Thursday after passing away in January. Gondrezick played a game just two days later, scoring 24 points in a 92-58 win for the Mountaineers over Texas.
Yet her father’s shadow and impact on her life has followed her since and will continue to do so, coming out occasionally in her words, including Thursday’s.
“It’s crazy, because the day after last season my dad said to me, ‘It’s time to get to work. We’ve got an All-American season ahead, top-five draft pick,’ and I’m looking at him like he’s crazy,” she said. “And it’s funny how he spoke everything into existence and manifested this very moment, and it’s unfortunate that he’s not present for me to share it with, but he’s up there and he knew it.”
Gondrezick’s arrival in Indianapolis will be a homecoming of sorts as well. A graduate of Benton Harbor High School in Michigan, Gondrezick’s prep career was played less than three hours away from her new place of employment. She will also play under Indiana general manager Tamika Catchings, who was a 15-year veteran of the WNBA and spent her entire career playing for the Fever.
“For me, that’s the most exciting piece,” Gondrezick said. “I’m not just going to an organization to just play, I’m going to an organization with experience and structure, someone who went through this experience, someone that can be a voice and advocate for me, a mentor for me, and I give her 100% of my trust. Just the fact that she even gave me this opportunity means that she sees something in me that I need to learn to see in myself.”
Catchings was also on Thursday’s Zoom call, and though the early selection of Gondrezick may have been a surprise to some, there was no doubt to her that it was the right choice.
“Tonight has definitely been a great night for Indiana Fever basketball,” Catchings said. “What she brings to our team — we came into tonight really focused on ‘we need scorers and we need championship-type-caliber players in our organization.’
“She’s a scorer inside-outside, she’s a great defender and I think the qualities we were really focused on was from the championship mentality, and that’s what she has.”
As part of Thursday’s Zoom proceedings, Gondrezick was introduced to and becoming familiar with some of Indianapolis’ local media. One member asked her about her name.
Gondrezick told a story of her father playing basketball overseas and her mother seeing a truck carrying Kaiser rolls. The rest was history.
And now, on a roll herself, Gondrezick is looking forward to trying to make some history for a Fever franchise that hasn’t been to the postseason since 2017.
“Don’t tell me hard work don’t pay off, Jesus,” Gondrezick said. “I’m so genuine right now. I wish I had the more professional words so that you guys could put it into writing and it would be easier when you type it up, but this is amazing.
“For me, you just don’t know what it means. I’ve been through a lot of adversity … and I’m just going to go win with relentlessness every day.”