MORGANTOWN -- Texas Tech cut West Virginia’s lead to five midway through the fourth quarter Saturday at the WVU Coliseum, but Jayla Hemingway quickly took over.

The 5-foot-11 senior guard had a shot in the post blocked, but grabbed the ball and went back up to finish the play while getting fouled. Shortly thereafter, she knocked down a midrange jumper and a corner 3-pointer for a personal 7-0 run to give the Mountaineers enough breathing room in what ended up being a 67-57 women's basketball victory.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.