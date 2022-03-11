KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Iowa State rode scorching shooting in the first half and weathered a second half full of misses in holding on for a 66-60 win over WVU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 women’s basketball tournament Friday night at the Municipal Auditorium.
West Virginia (15-15) played well out of the gate and trailed by just 21-19 after one quarter, but Iowa State continued to shoot at a blistering pace and by the end of the half had made 9 of its 17 3-point attempts (53%) while WVU was an ice-cold 1 for 12 (8%). The Cyclones took a 41-28 lead into the locker room.
The first part of the third quarter was more of the same as the Cyclones (26-5) hit another three and added five more points to extend their lead to 21.
However, at that juncture, West Virginia began clamping down defensively and slowly chipped away at the lead.
Iowa State scored just one bucket over the last 7:54 of the third period, and when JJ Quinerly made a pair of free throws near the end of the frame, it was 61-54 with one quarter to play.
The story of the fourth, though, was one of missed opportunities for the Mountaineers. While West Virginia continued to get a number of stops, holding ISU to just 20% (3 of 15) from the field, the Mountaineers hit only six shots. The Cyclones made up the deficiency from the field by going 8 for 10 from the free-throw line down the stretch, and never allowed the Mountaineers to get closer than six points until 22 seconds remained.
Esmery Martinez had a double-double for the Mountaineers with 18 points and 15 rebounds, with Quinerly contributing 15 points and five assists. Savannah Samuel was the only other WVU player in double figures with 10 points. Ari Gray just missed the double-double plateau with nine points and 10 rebounds.
The Mountaineers held ISU star Ashley Joens to 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting and forced 18 Cyclone turnovers.