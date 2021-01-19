In a season full of tough scouting jobs, WVU women’s basketball coach Mike Carey is certainly up against another as his team prepares to host Kansas State Wednesday night at the Coliseum in Morgantown.
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game will air on the ESPN app.
It will mark the fourth game in 11 days for the Mountaineers (11-2 overall, 4-2 Big 12 Conference), but the schedule hasn’t been nearly as busy of late for the Wildcats.
Wednesday will mark nearly one month since Kansas State (5-4, 0-2) last played — a 62-52 loss to Texas on Dec. 21. The Wildcats halted their women’s program on Dec. 30 and have been idle since.
“And are they bringing everybody?” Carey asked during a Zoom call on Tuesday. “We’ll see at game time who they’re playing and who is dressed and all that. We know that’s how it’s going to be this year so we’ll prepare for everybody and do what we do, and that way we’re ready for the game no matter who dresses.”
But there are some things the Mountaineers can likely bank on when the game starts on Wednesday.
First, WVU will likely get a heaping helping of Kansas State sophomore center Ayoka Lee, who is averaging 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds. Lee, who is listed at 6-foot-6, had 15 points and 16 rebounds in a 56-55 win for the Wildcats in Morgantown a year ago.
If Lee plays, containing her will be at the top of Carey’s to-do list, and he said it will take a multifaceted approach.
“She’s a legit 6-6 and has gotten stronger and more mobile, so she’s a great player in this conference,” Carey said. “It takes three people to guard her, though. You have to have ball pressure on the passer to get them back on their heels a little bit and get the ball over their heads. You have to front her and then you have to have weak-side [help]. So, it takes three people when they make that pass in there.
“We’ll front her and we’ve got to get the other two to do their job.”
Offensively, Carey said that his team will likely face a couple of different zone defenses with the possibility of seeing a bit of man-to-man as well. But more so even than early-season video, six seasons worth of history in league play may be more reliable, with Kansas State coach Jeff Mittie in his seventh season at the helm.
“We know they’re going to play a 1-3-1 zone, we know they’re going to play a 2-3 zone,” Carey said. “Early in the season when they were playing, they were playing a little bit of man. We know they’re going to do that. We know they’re going to overload for the 6-6 girl.
“There’s certain things because I’ve been in this league and Jeff’s been in this league a while that I know what he likes to do and they know what we like to do. He’s not going to go away from that. Now, they may have some new wrinkles, they may do some different things and we will have to adjust that, but they’re going to play their zone and they’re going to overload on offense, we do know that.”
As for the Mountaineers, leading scorer Kysre Gondrezick will return after missing Saturday’s 67-59 win over Oklahoma State to attend her father’s funeral. Gondrezick’s return, and her 20.5 points per game, will certainly be welcomed.
But in winning five straight, the Mountaineers have found answers across the board when needed, and in the midst of a grueling stretch of games at that. Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez (13.5 points, 13.3 rebounds per game) has been huge on the interior and sophomore guard Kirsten Deans (13.1 points) and junior guard Madisen Smith (11.2) are averaging double figures as well. And that doesn’t count junior forward Kari Niblack, who is scoring 8.2 points per game but has also blocked 22 shots.
That balance has been a big difference for WVU and could be the biggest key in continuing a solid start to the year.
“It depends on the other team and the size or where we feel a weakness is on the other team,” Carey said. “That’s a luxury we have this year is that we can go outside a little more or we can stay out on the perimeter if they’re just going to sag in the paint and hit shots. That’s why we’ve been able to score because we can score from inside and out.”