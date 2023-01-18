The West Virginia women’s basketball team saw a three-game winning streak come to a close with a 77-58 loss to Kansas on Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.
The Mountaineers (12-5 overall, 3-3 Big 12) appeared to be on their way to a fourth consecutive win that would have put them two games above .500 in league play when they went into halftime up 34-20, but the Jayhawks (13-4, 3-3) outscored WVU 57-24 in the second half to pull out the victory.
WVU was up by 14 at the 5:55 mark of the third quarter, but the lead quickly slipped away. Kansas scored 15 straight points and took a 43-42 lead with 1:19 to play in the period with a jumper from Holly Kersgieter to cap off the stretch. Kylee Blacksten made a jumper in the final minute of the quarter to put the Mountaineers back ahead by a point heading to the fourth.
After Blacksten extended WVU’s lead with a layup to start the frame, Kansas went on an 18-2 run to pull ahead by double digits.
Wyvette Mayberry and Zakiyah Franklin each finished with 19 points, Kersgieter netted 16 and Taiyanna Jackson had 13 for the Jayhawks, who shot 62% from the field and 56% from 3-point range in the second half. Kansas also held a 48-27 rebounding advantage in the win. The Jayhawks will next face No. 18 Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday.
Blacksten led WVU with 13 points, Jayla Hemingway and JJ Quinerly each had 12 and Kyah Watson had 10. The Mountaineers shot 32% from the field in the game and just 21% from the arc.
WVU held a 17-15 advantage after the first quarter and extended the lead to 14 by outscoring Kansas 17-5 in the second quarter — the Mountaineers held the Jayhawks to just 18% shooting in the period — but the Jayhawks were too much in the second half and came back for the 77-58 victory.
The Mountaineers will return to Morgantown to face Texas Tech in a 1 p.m. game Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.