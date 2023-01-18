Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The West Virginia women’s basketball team saw a three-game winning streak come to a close with a 77-58 loss to Kansas on Wednesday at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Mountaineers (12-5 overall, 3-3 Big 12) appeared to be on their way to a fourth consecutive win that would have put them two games above .500 in league play when they went into halftime up 34-20, but the Jayhawks (13-4, 3-3) outscored WVU 57-24 in the second half to pull out the victory.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

