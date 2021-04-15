As it turned out, West Virginia’s Kysre Gondrezick didn’t have to wait long to find out her fate in the WNBA draft.
Not long at all.
The drama was over in a hurry as Gondrezick became the highest drafted player in program history on Thursday night, being selected fourth overall by the Indiana Fever. According to several projections and pundits, Gondrezick wasn’t expected to go in the first round, but she followed after only Texas’ Charli Collier, Finland’s Awak Kuier and Arizona’s Aari McDonald on Thursday night.
An Associated Press All-America honorable mention guard, Gondrezick averaged 19.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Mountaineers this season while shooting 42.1% from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range.
Gondrezick is the 10th West Virginia player selected in the WNBA draft since 2004.
Gondrezick comes from a lineage of pro basketball players as both her father Grant Gondrezick and uncle Glen Gondrezick spent time in the NBA as well as various other worldwide professional organizations.
Indiana finished sixth in the Eastern Conference last season, missing the playoffs for the third straight season.