A trip to the NCAA Tournament, complete with the pageantry that surrounds it, is an eye-opening experience for any player or coach fortunate enough to make it.
But for Lehigh’s women’s basketball team, it may be even more surreal.
The Mountain Hawks played just 15 games this season, all of which were conference contests, and players and coaches admitted during Zoom calls on Thursday that in terms of athleticism, length and strength, fourth-seeded West Virginia will be a different challenge all together.
The Mountaineers and 13th-seeded Lehigh will do battle at 8 p.m. on Sunday in an opening-round game. The contest will air on ESPNU.
But it’s not just WVU that has the Mountain Hawks spinning a bit. It’s the environment in San Antonio and the gathering of the best teams across the country into one place.
“I’ve been taking a lot of pictures just to have these memories,” Lehigh junior guard Clair Steele said. “I’ve just been trying to take it all in.”
The experience is certainly part of it, but coach Sue Troyan is also tasked with keeping her team on track and taking aim at a WVU team that finished as the regular-season and tournament runner-up in the Big 12 Conference, one of the Power Five.
Lehigh, which took home the Patriot League tournament title to earn a berth into the NCAAs, and its conference brethren may not be on the national conscience, but instead of being intimidated by the schools they’re up against, the Mountain Hawks said they’re galvanized by who and what they represent.
“I think it gives us more of an edge, the underdog coming through,” sophomore guard/forward Frannie Hottinger said. “We don’t have a 34-person team or crew that we see other teams walking by with, with all of this amazing, insane gear and stuff. But I think that gives us an edge. We’re not expected of much from other people, but we know what we can do personally.”
Lately that’s been a balanced attack on both ends of the floor, one that, especially with COVID-19 interruptions, took the full season to establish. Troyan and her staff installed a new offense in the offseason and spent much of practice time early establishing that. She admitted it put her defense behind a bit, but the difference in winning the Patriot League was finally jelling on that end.
“The consistent theme over the last three or four weeks is our defensive effort,” Troyan said. “We had a number of people in new roles and it would’ve been great to have a preseason, nonconference schedule and we didn’t have that and because we didn’t have that, some of the aspects of our game hadn’t developed, particularly on the defensive end.
“Our offense was way ahead of our defense and I think the last three weeks, what we’ve seen from our kids is a lot of development on the defensive end and I think that’s where we won the [Patriot League] tournament, honestly.”
The Mountain Hawks are led by Hottinger, who averages 14.3 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Senior guard Mary Clougherty is next at 12.1 points per game and she leads the team in 3-point attempts (105) and makes (37).
But numbers are one thing. What competition those numbers have been accumulated against is another.
That’s not lost on Troyan. And she said on Thursday one of her biggest jobs this week is to make sure her team isn’t overwhelmed by the moment or the competition level.
“Ten of our 15 games were against pretty good teams, so I hope that has prepared them,” Toyan said. “I think they’ve prepared for this, I think just settling in that first five minutes is going to be important, honestly.”
While the Mountain Hawks are aware of their stature on the national level, they also carry a confidence as well. And while many likely aren’t aware of Lehigh, players and coaches know that wins in games like Sunday’s are the vehicle for changing that.
“It’s a great way to sort of show them who we are as a school,” Steele said. “We have an opportunity to show them what we’re made of, who we are.”
“I’m excited for the matchup and I’m excited for [the players’] opportunity,” Troyan said. “I think they’ve shown a lot of grit, a lot of resilency, a lot of growth too as a team and I think they continue that on Sunday, honestly. We’re going to obviously have to play really well, but I think if we can play really well, we’re capable of beating West Virginia.”