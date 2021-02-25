West Virginia women’s basketball coach Mike Carey had no answers.
That’s not a position that any coach, especially one as energetic and driven as the veteran Mountaineer mentor, wants to find himself in, but a combination of injuries and transfers have whittled Carey’s available roster to just eight players.
When that group showed up with next to no emotion or drive on its visit to Iowa State on Wednesday night, there wasn’t much Carey or the members of his coaching staff could do.
The Cyclones, playing with bounce on senior night, hit 13 3-pointers, outrebounded WVU 36-33 and outhustled the Mountaineers across the board in an easy 85-68 win. Add in the fact that West Virginia is without a point guard at this point and the question marks are mounting for a very good team that is suddenly crippled as the regular season winds down.
Without Madisen Smith, who did not make the trip for this game and will not make the trip for the upcoming Kansas contest, WVU turned to Kysre Gondrezick to run the offense. Previously, KK Deans has managed the position. While both are capable, their moves to that spot have a chain reaction that hurts the offense.
“Without Madisen at the point we are putting different people in different positions right now,” Carey said. “I don’t know what we are going to do. Kysre can play the point, and does a great job, but … I think we got caught up in having to play people at different positions, and having to do things they don’t normally do.”
That was just one of many issues for the Mountaineers on the evening.
“We acted like we had no legs, no energy no nothing,” said Carey, who is staring down a stretch of three more road games to end the regular season with a depleted roster. “Kari [Niblack] wasn’t feeling well and wasn’t going the way she normally does. I almost didn’t play her. And then Esmery [Martinez] picks up two quick fouls.”
Add it all, up, and the Mountaineers looked like a tired team, which shouldn’t have been the case.
“We’re playing some players a lot more minutes than what they have played in the past, and it showed. We didn’t move,” Carey said. “I don’t know why we didn’t get out to [cover] them. I don’t know why we were as tired as we looked. We haven’t practiced hard, and we gave them days off.”
More downtime isn’t a good answer at this stage in the season, especially when the team is looking for someone else to handle point duties, and might need some additional practice time to help smooth that transition. Jasmine Carson took those over late in the game, and could be a potential solution, but nothing is certain at this point.
“I’m going to have to do something. Kysre can play point guard, but we need her scoring from the wing,” Carey said. “We need KK scoring from the wing. We are going to have to change up a little bit. I need to do a better job too.”