West Virginia women’s basketball coach Mike Carey will have plenty of new faces around him when the Mountaineers’ 2020-21 season begins later this year. WVU’s coach since 2001 signed seven players to his roster between the fall and spring signing periods.
He’s not sure, though, when he’ll actually be able to see them face to face for the first time. The coronavirus epidemic has closed campus and kept players either at their apartments in Morgantown or at their homes. Any meetings he has had with his roster have been relegated to Zoom virtual meetings.
When those players – as well as the rest of the established roster – do hit the court, Carey said they need to be ready to learn quickly. Time will be of the essence.
“We’re going to have seven new players on our roster that don’t know our offenses, don’t know our defenses, don’t know our work ethic,” he said. “That is going to hurt.
“We’re bringing that many new players in, when they do get here, we’re going to have to cram it in and try to get players to understand and do a lot more film sessions and things like that,” he added. “Then you’re getting into conditioning, you’re getting into weights and that type of stuff. It’s gonna be crazy once they do get here. It’s going to be real hectic for them.”
Carey signed three high school players in the fall – Louisville, Kentucky, guard Taziah Jenks, Hamilton, New Jersey, guard Gigi Hernandez-Boulden and Brentwood, New York, post player JeAnna Cunningham. In the spring, he pulled in four more. Two were four-year college transfers – former Georgia Tech guard Jasmine Carson and former Mississippi State guard Jayla Hemmingway. Carey had hopes the two could become immediately eligible if the NCAA passed the immediate transfer rule, but the NCAA Board of Directors doesn’t back its passing.
Two more signees came from junior college – Hutchinson Community College guard Abby Ogle and Chipola Community College forward Ariel Cummings. For Carey, the safety of players and staff comes first. Yet the longer the players have to stay away from the basketball facility, the more nervous he gets about the crash course he’ll have to conduct when they do get back.
“Skill development is very important in our program and we’re not being able to do that,” he said. “I keep saying I understand that they shouldn’t be back now. I just hope they’re working out and doing the things they need to be doing at home. Once they get back, we’re going to go full-go and I don’t want a bunch of injuries and pulled muscles and stuff because they weren’t actually doing what they were supposed to be doing.
“We’ll get it,” Carey continued. “Everybody in the country is in the same situation. You have to have a little bit of patience because things can’t be done at the pace they were earlier.”
As things have been forced to slow down, Carey has taken the time to reflect on what his WVU team did well last year and what it needed to improve. The Mountaineers ranked 17th nationally in the Week 11 Associated Press poll, but proceeded to lose seven of their next eight games and go 4-11 in their final 15 contests.
WVU featured one of the best defenses in the Big 12 – its 61.3 points allowed per game was second only to Baylor’s 51.6 allowed per game – but also dealt with the league’s worst offense. The Mountaineers ranked 10th out of 10 conference teams averaging 64.0 points per game. They also were the worst shooting team in the Big 12, hitting just 38.5 percent from the floor.
“I felt last year we just didn’t shoot the basketball very well or score very well,” Carey said. “We were holding teams under 60 at times and was getting beat. I thought we were able to get players who were able to do that, to help us score the ball better.”
WVU fans might also see some different looks from Carey’s team next season. The veteran coach has been able to break down strengths and weaknesses and see that he could make some changes in how the Mountaineers operate on the court.
“I’m gonna do a little bit more extending, a little more pressure,” he said. “May go into a little bit of pressure zone along with our man-to-man, just to give them different looks. We saw a lot of box-and-one and triangle-and-two this year. It’s amazing how much of that we saw. We’ve got to get better against that so I’ve been looking at ways to attack those defenses.”