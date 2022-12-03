After entering halftime with just a four-point lead, the West Virginia women’s basketball team pulled away from Delaware State over the final two quarters to come away with a 63-47 victory Saturday at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (6-1) jumped out to a 17-5 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Hornets (2-6) got back into the contest by outscoring WVU by eight in the second to make it a 26-22 game at the break.
Like in Wednesday’s victory over NC Central, WVU turned defense into offense, and in the second half forced 14 turnovers which it turned into 18 of its points, while also firing 57% from 3-point range during that stretch – WVU shot just 25% from long range in the first half. The Mountaineers stretched its lead to nine heading into the fourth before closing out the 63-47 win.
Madison Smith led WVU with 24 points, including 6-of-12 shooting from 3-point range, and JJ Quinerly added 11. The Mountaineers will next host Robert Morris on Thursday in a 7 p.m. game at the WVU Coliseum.
Savannah Brooks was the only Delaware State player to finish in double-figure scoring, posting 12 points in the loss. Brishonne Tollie added nine, while Denijsha Wilson and Alexis Moragne each had eight. The Hornets will next host Hofstra on Dec. 18.