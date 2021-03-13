KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To West Virginia’s credit, the Mountaineer women’s basketball team proved again in a dramatic 58-56 quarterfinal win over Kansas State on Friday that it possesses the toughness and will to rally late from seemingly insurmountable deficits.
While that’s certainly a nice set of traits to have, it’s a whole lot easier when the Mountaineers don’t need to rely on them.
Second-seeded WVU brought the defense that saved its bacon on Friday and paired it with a much sharper offensive attack and a more consistent presence on the boards on Saturday, leading by eight at halftime and hanging on in the second half for a 59-50 win over Oklahoma State in a Big 12 Conference semifinal at Municipal Auditorium.
With the win, West Virginia set up a third showdown with No. 6 and top-seeded Baylor in the conference championship game. That contest will tip at 1 p.m. Sunday and will air on ESPN2.
West Virginia (21-5) needed a 7-0 run inside the final 35 seconds on Friday to survive the 10th-seeded Wildcats but wasn’t about to let things get that interesting again against the third-seeded Cowgirls.
And that was just fine to WVU coach Mike Carey.
“Good to get the win, good to play in the championship tomorrow,” Carey said. “My experience in tournaments is you’ve just got to get over that first game. You’ve got to find a way to win that first game. Second game, you kind of settle down a little bit and you execute a little bit more and I thought we did that at times today.”
Like Friday’s game, WVU started quickly Saturday, building a 13-5 lead early before the offense began to stall. But after being outrebounded 27-12 in the first half against the Wildcats, the Mountaineers held a 25-19 advantage on the glass at the break on Saturday.
That paired with a suffocating defense that limited Oklahoma State to 27.6% shooting before the break and allowed the Mountaineers to head into the locker room with a 29-21 advantage. With West Virginia finally starting to make some shots, the lead ballooned to 17 heading into the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma State made a final push, using a 13-2 spurt to get to within six at 54-48 to begin the fourth quarter. But senior guard Kysre Gondrezick hit a pair of free throws with 4:30 remaining to push the lead back to eight and then KK Deans, Friday night’s buzzer-beating hero, banked in a 3 from the top of the key with the shot clock expiring with 3:20 left to make the score 59-48 and WVU wasn’t seriously threatened again.
Gondrezick nearly scored half of WVU’s points with 26 on Friday but got a lot of help from sophomore forward Esmery Martinez on Saturday, as Martinez piled up a team-high 19 points to go with 15 rebounds and three blocks. All of those contributions were made even more important as junior forward Kari Niblack was stricken to the bench for large stretches with foul trouble, playing just 18 minutes before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Martinez’s rebounding spearheaded a 46-36 advantage for WVU on the boards, which was crucial not only against a bigger Cowgirls lineup on Saturday, but will be pivotal in Sunday’s matchup with the Bears.
“It was big, especially because Kari was in foul trouble,” Carey said. “Esmery really stepped up in rebounding with 15 and then our guards, everybody contributed to the rebounding. Absolutely that was big.”
Defensively, the Mountaineers particularly did a job on the perimeter where Oklahoma State went just 2 for 19 from 3-point range. That included guard Ja’Mee Asbury, who entered as the conference’s top 3-point shooter at 43.8% and hit six of them en route to 28 points in the team’s quarterfinal win over Oklahoma on Friday.
But anchored by Deans, the Mountaineers held Asberry to 2-of-11 shooting from beyond the arc and 14 points.
“I knew she was the head of the snake and if you cut the head of the snake off, it’s done,” Deans said. “I just really wanted to not let her get her average, disrupt her a little bit and it worked out in our favor.”
“I thought KK did a great job and paid attention to detail and when she got picked, other people stepped up and helped her,” Carey added. “Yeah, we paid close attention to [Asberry].”
Sunday will mark West Virginia’s first Big 12 title-game appearance since 2017, when the Mountaineers, seeded sixth at the time, upset Baylor 77-66 to earn the program’s only Big 12 championship.
Gondrezick finished with 17 points and six assists while Deans chipped in with 11 points.
Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack, named the league’s defensive player of the year, nearly recorded a triple-double, going for 19 points, nine rebounds and eight blocks.