As opposed to years past, when the West Virginia University women’s basketball team needed late-season flourishes just to make the NCAA Tournament, this year’s edition of the Mountaineers is just trying to guide the plane home with a tournament berth likely already in the bag.
At this point, No. 20 WVU (18-4 overall, 12-4 Big 12 Conference) is just hoping for a smooth landing.
It’s been anything but smooth as of late as the Mountaineers have been playing shorthanded, banged up and through foul trouble, illness and a stretch of four road games to end the regular season. That journey will hit the third leg on Wednesday when the Mountaineers visit Kansas State. Tipoff is at 7:30 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN+.
West Virginia found a way to gut out yet another win on Saturday, holding on for a 72-68 win at Kansas. But with point guard Madisen Smith out until at least after the Big 12 tournament, Mountaineer coach Mike Carey said simply trying to figure out how to practice is a walk on a tightrope at the moment.
“Mentally, they can be prepared, but physically, you have to practice, you have to go through it, you have to put them in those situations up and down the floor,” Carey said. “And right now, I don’t know if I’m willing to put them in those situations up and down the floor because we definitely can’t afford anybody else to get hurt. I just can’t run them up and down the floor and expect them to have energy in a game.
“But we’ll have time. We’ll have time after the Big 12 tournament, we’ll have time going into the NCAA — that’s where we need to be fresh and ready to go.”
Time is a luxury the Mountaineers have earned in overcoming adversity all season long. They did so again on Saturday.
But down to just seven players, performances like Saturday’s take their toll, and even though WVU is mentally used to the grind of limited rotations, physically it has and continues to affect the team in the present.
“Just injuries — some ankles, some knees, some backs, some hips, illness, sickness — that type of stuff,” Carey said. “Which is normal this time of the year, this is not unique. You’ve just got to play through that.”
But in order to do so, the Mountaineers must be prepared yet rested, and that goes back to the balancing act Carey must pull off.
“Today for example I did two practice plans, one if I felt like, ‘Let’s push them’ and one if I felt like, ‘Let’s not push them.’ And after talking to some of them, I took the one where we’re not going to push them,” Carey said. “You can just push them, push them, push them, push them, but the final thing is you want them to have legs for the game on Wednesday. We may not execute as well, but we still have to have energy and legs. As a coach, you’ve got to make that decision. Right now, we’re just banged up, and everybody is. I guarantee Kansas State is banged up, everybody is banged up this time of year.
“So it’s not an excuse, you’ve just got to be smart enough as a coach to back off, ‘Hey, we’ve got to back off a little bit right now.’”
Having said that, Carey also acknowledged that in looking at the big picture, his team must continue to win to stay on top of NCAA and Big 12 seeding. That starts with a Kansas State team that’s just 7-15 and 2-13 in the Big 12.
But Carey said regardless of the team’s opponent, the Mountaineers are sure to run into a team giving maximum effort, just like any team this time of year.
“I tell them, right now, everybody at the end of the year is trying to play for seeding, whether it be the Big 12 tournament, whether it be the NCAA or whatever,” Carey said. “So everybody is playing a little bit harder right now. And then some teams are playing for pride down at the end of the year, so teams are playing a little bit harder right now trying to get ready for tournament play, and our players need to realize that.”