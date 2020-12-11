The West Virginia University women’s basketball team suffered a 65-45 loss to No. 7 Baylor on Thursday at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
Sophomore guard Kirsten Deans led the Mountaineers in scoring with 10 points. It marked the fourth time this season that Deans has finished in double figures. Sophomore forward Esmery Martinez led the team on the glass with 12 rebounds.
A trio of Mountaineers finished the game just outside double figures, as redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick, junior guard Madisen Smith and Martinez added nine points apiece.
WVU was down by two points at the first media timeout after Baylor’s Moon Ursin converted a score in the paint. The Bears added a trio of free throws following the break, but West Virginia answered with a layup from Gondrezick with three minutes remaining in the period. Baylor held a 14-9 lead over West Virginia after the first quarter.
After a basket from the Bears opened the second frame, Martinez responded with a basket that sparked a 13-point run, helping the Mountaineers tie the game with just under six minutes remaining in the half. The game remained tied at the half.
Baylor’s offense came out firing in the second half and outscored WVU 15-4 over the first six minutes. Martinez and Smith provided the only scores for West Virginia during the early part of the frame before Deans broke the Bears scoring streak with a pair of free throws at the 4:23 mark. Baylor held a 13-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither team scored over the first two minutes of the fourth quarter but Baylor eventually took the lead and held it for the remainder of the game.
The Mountaineers shot 15 of 54 (27.8 percent) from the field, including 2 of 9 (22.2 percent) from the 3-point range. WVU was 13 of 21 (61.9 percent) from the free-throw line, compared to Baylor’s 9 of 12 (75 percent) mark.
Baylor’s offense was led by guard DiJonai Carrington, who paced the Bears with 19 points.
West Virginia’s next game is on Sunday at 6 p.m. as the Mountaineers host James Madison at the WVU Coliseum.