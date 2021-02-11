The West Virginia women’s basketball team picked up an 11th straight win on Wednesday in a 69-61 home conquest over Kansas.
But it would be hard to tell that from the postgame press conferences.
Now at 16-2 overall and 10-2 in the Big 12 Conference, the fact is that not all wins provide a victorious feeling. Especially when said team is looking down the road and at the big picture.
“I think that Kansas played Kansas basketball but we did not play West Virginia basketball today,” junior forward Kari Niblack said. “Number 11 definitely still means a lot. Not a lot of people in D1 basketball can have 11 wins in a row in their conference play. And this is a big deal. I’m proud of my girls for pulling out this win, but I’m not as proud of how we played tonight.”
“It is a positive, but you know what, we’ve got to look at the end,” coach Mike Carey reiterated. “We’ve got to keep getting better. I told them after the game that I’m proud of them, but we’re not showing up for practice. A lot of time we’re in there a half hour before, getting shots up before practice starts, we’re not doing that as much anymore. We’re becoming complacent and we can’t do that. We’ve got to get better every game and today we didn’t get better, we took a step back.”
Indeed, in several facets, the Jayhawks (7-10, 3-8) gave the Mountaineers fits. WVU turned the ball over 17 times, with seven of those turnovers coming from junior guard Madisen Smith. Kansas converted those miscues into 17 points while West Virginia mustered just seven points off 14 Jayhawks turnovers.
Senior guard and leading scorer Kysre Gondrezick hit her first five shots but missed her next 10, finishing with 19 points on 6-of-18 shooting. WVU also hit just 10 of 18 free throws (55.6%).
Those offensive woes forced Carey to adjust the offensive game plan.
“I thought we took a lot of bad shots,” Carey said. “We didn’t have ball reversal, we never had ball movement. Third quarter I just started slowing them down. Now, we don’t play well slowing it down, but I had to get Kari some touches and Esmery [Martinez] and we were able to go inside and get some touches and at least change up a little bit.”
To their credit, WVU’s bigs responded, with Niblack and Martinez each going for 17 points and combining to shoot an efficient 15 for 24.
“She’s physical,” Carey said of Niblack. “She’s 7 for 9 from the floor. Maybe, we should’ve got her the ball a little bit more. We felt we had a mismatch inside with her and we just didn’t do a good job of getting her the ball.”
Carey credited Kansas’ defense with clogging up the middle, forcing his guards to kick out and move the ball, two things they just weren’t good enough at on Wednesday.
“Every time we’d get a double-figure lead, we’d turn it over two or three times,” Carey said. “We had 17 turnovers ... ridiculous. We weren’t setting up picks and we weren’t moving the ball. They were just stacking up the middle and we were trying to drive it down there and throw out of it and they were getting a bunch of turnovers.
“They were sagging. Weak side was in the paint. It just wasn’t there. We tell the guards all the time if it’s not there, then jump stop and get it out of there. Don’t continue down there because there’s no one to pass it to.”
Luckily for WVU, it was able to overcome on Wednesday and now the beat goes on. Awaiting the Mountaineers on Sunday is an Oklahoma team with a lackluster record and 7-9 overall and 4-7 in the Big 12. However, the Sooners are coming off a 67-61 upset win over Iowa State.
But in terms of looking ahead toward tournament time, WVU has plenty to work on with itself.
“We were just off rhythm the whole game, we really was,” Carey said. “It’s disappointing, but the ugly games like that are the games you have to win. You have to win those games and then forget about them and get ready to play Sunday.
“They’re a very good basketball team. We struggled with them at Oklahoma and we’re going to have to play a lot better Sunday if we want to win that game.”
nnn
The Big 12 announced rescheduling dates for WVU games that had been postponed.
n The Mountaineers’ game at Kansas, originally scheduled for Jan. 2, has been rescheduled for Feb. 27.
n WVU’s game at Kansas State, originally scheduled for Jan. 6, has been rescheduled for March 3.