KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- TCU, to be honest, does not have a good women’s basketball team.
The Horned Frogs, now 6-22 overall, were the 10th seed in the Big 12 women’s tournament, and they played like it for much of West Virginia’s 68-48 win Thursday evening at the Municipal Auditorium.
Smothered by West Virginia’s aggressive defense, the Frogs made just 3 of 22 shots in the first half, including clanks on all nine of their 3-point attempts. They registered just 11 points in the opening 20 minutes as the Mountaineers ran out to a 34-11 lead at the break.
By that juncture, the only questions under debate were the winning margin, and whether or not the Frogs would shoot worse than West Virginia’s men did earlier in the day.
The answer to the latter question was TCU by a significant margin (27.5% to 32.8%), but the final margin tracked with the advantage gained in the first half, due to some shaky defensive play by the Mountaineers.
“In the third quarter we quit blocking out and we started fouling and all of that,” WVU head coach Mike Carey noted. “But in the fourth quarter we regrouped a little bit.”
The Frogs tallied 18 points in the third and ran off 11 straight in the fourth to cut West Virginia’s lead to 13 points, but the contest was never seriously in doubt. Still, with No. 2 seed Iowa State awaiting on Friday in the quarterfinals, Carey knows his team has little room to give up runs of that magnitude.
“We’re going to have a couple of tweaks, but I really can’t tell you,” Carey said of his team’s plans for the Cyclones, which handled WVU decisively in a pair of regular-season meetings. “They might watch this. We’ll try to do a couple of things [to stop] where they were driving us.”
WVU, which moved to 15-14 on the season, was led by Smith’s 19 points. J.J. Quinerly had 16, with several buckets coming in transition where the Mountaineers dominated, scoring 17 against TCU’s four. Blessing Ejiofor led the Mountaineer rebounding effort with eight.