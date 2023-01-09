Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WVU WBB vs. Oklahoma 123122

West Virginia's JJ Quinerly dribbles against Oklahoma on Dec. 31 at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.

 Photo by DAVID PENNOCK

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia women’s basketball brought home a Big 12 Conference win - the first of the season for the Mountaineers - from a recent road swing to Iowa State and Kansas State.

WVU will now try to make it back-to-back league wins against a team still seeking its first Big 12 win.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags