West Virginia University’s women’s basketball team opened its 2020-21 campaign with a win over Fresno State 83-62 on Friday at the South Point Hotel & Casino, in Las Vegas.
WVU was led by double-figure scoring performances from redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick (23 points), sophomore guard Kirsten Deans (15 points), sophomore forward Esmery Martinez (14 points) and junior guard Madisen Smith (12 points). Martinez also led the Mountaineers in rebounding with 15 boards to tally the first double-double of her career.
West Virginia started hot on offense as Gondrezick sank a 3-pointer just five seconds into the first quarter. Gondrezick added another triple with four minutes remaining in the quarter before Smith sank a 3-pointer of her own. The Mountaineers led the Bulldogs 23-15 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, a trio of baskets from senior center Blessing Ejiofor increased WVU’s lead to 16 with just over a minute to go in the half. FSU would counter soon after, but Deans and Gondrezick struck once again from behind the arc to give WVU a 17-point advantage heading into halftime.
The Mountaineer offense was stifled for the first four minutes of the second half, but more buckets from Gondrezick and Deans extended West Virginia’s lead to 20 points as the game went into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth, FSU cut WVU’s lead down to 13. However, Deans and Gondrezick responded with a pair of scores with less than three minutes remaining in the game. Sophomore forward Kari Niblack sank a baseline jumper with less than two minutes to go and the Mountaineers coasted the rest of the way.
West Virginia shot 32 of 77 (41.6 percent) from the field, including 10 of 20 (50 percent) from 3-point range. In total, the Mountaineers hauled in 24 offensive rebounds, the most in a game since Nov. 10, 2017, against Central Connecticut (25).
West Virginia continues tournament play at the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout Saturday, as the Mountaineers are scheduled to meet LSU in their second game of this weekend’s event. Opening tip against the Tigers is scheduled for 6:45 p.m.