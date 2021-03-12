KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Traveling to Kansas City and into Central time, West Virginia was an hour behind its usual Eastern time, and its offense was as well.
But as they say, better late than never.
WVU's KK Deans came up with a heroic, redemptive final flurry that floored upset-minded Kansas State and provided a postseason classic in the Big 12 Conference women's basketball tournament.
Deans scored seven of her 11 points in the final 35 seconds, culminating with a fast-break layup as the horn sounded as the second-seeded Mountaineers overcame a seven-point deficit in the final minute to register a stunning 58-56 victory over the 10th-seeded Wildcats in a quarterfinal at the Municipal Auditorium.
With the win, the Mountaineers (20-5) set up a semifinal date at 4 p.m. Saturday against the winner Friday's late quarterfinal between third-seeded Oklahoma State and sixth-seeded Oklahoma.
After beating seventh-seeded Texas Tech on Thursday to reach Friday’s quarterfinal round, Kansas State used a 13-0 spurt in the second quarter to seize control and had a seven-point advantage as the clock rolled under a minute left.
But Deans, who was 2 for her first 11 on a night when seemingly no one in a Mountaineer uniform --outside of senior guard Kysre Gondrezick -- could hit much of anything, Deans came up with a pair of layups sandwiched around a 3-pointer in the final 35 seconds in a stretch that will go down into program postseason lore.
“I can’t remember a game where we shot as bad as we did today, but I can’t remember a team I’ve had in a long time that had as much heart as this team. They don’t quit,” WVU coach Mike Carey said.
It seemed as if it would be Kansas State that had a shot to steal a buzzer-beating win as the Wildcats set up for an inbound play under the WVU basket with 4.9 seconds left with the score tied at 56. But the Mountaineers’ Blessing Ejiofor lined up on the ball and smartly dropped back to tip a would-be lob attempt to 6-foot-6 center Ayoka Lee. The deflection landed right in the hands of a sprinting Deans, who finished through contact on the other end as the horn sounded, setting off a scrum on the baseline as she was swarmed by teammates.
“I kept yelling, ‘You’ve got time, you’ve got time, go, go, go,’” Carey said. “I was afraid she’d just pull up at half court, but she had time to get to the rim and she did.”
An active and opportunistic Mountaineer defense was largely the difference on a night that not much went right offensively. WVU forced 22 Kansas State turnovers and converted them into 26 points, with 17 of them coming on fast breaks.
That helped negate a night in which the Mountaineers shot just 35.9% (23 for 64), including 5 of 16 from 3-point range. Gondrezick scored a game-best 26 points, but other than Deans, whose late flurry got her into double figures, no one else on WVU’s roster scored more than six.
“Defensively we picked up the intensity, caused some turnovers and were able to capitalize on them and we just kept ourselves in the game the entire a game,” Gondrezick said. “It’s March. The craziest things happen during this time, and the fact that we gave ourselves a shot, it was great to come out with a victory.”
The opening moments were anything but cold for West Virginia as the Mountaineers hit four of their first five shots and built up a 13-3 lead after a Gondrezick 3-pointer.
But immediately after, and almost as dramatically, the tables turned as West Virginia’s offense came undone. The Mountaineers hit just four of their next 22 shots, going 8:29 of game time in the second quarter without scoring as Kansas State used a 13-0 run and a 24-7 extended spurt to claim a 27-20 lead. All told, the Mountaineers managed just five points in the second quarter while getting pounded on the boards in the first half to the tune of a 27-12 rebounding advantage for the Wildcats.
WVU went from the 6:36 mark of the second quarter until the 8:52 mark of the fourth without the lead, but a 3-pointer by Gondrezick allowed WVU to sneak ahead 43-41. However Kansas State went on a 14-5 spurt as the Mountaineers went cold again. That span ended with a 3-pointer for Rachel Ranke with 1:44 left to give Kansas State a 55-48 advantage.
But what seemed like a dagger became a turning point as the Mountaineers finished on a 10-1 run, starting with another 3 from Gondrezick with 55 seconds left. After a free throw from Christianna Carr put Kansas State back up 56-51, Deans scored on a reverse layup with 35 seconds to go to get WVU to within three points.
The Mountaineers forced back-to-back held balls on the ensuing Wildcats possession and, after Gondrezick missed a would-be game-tying 3, the ball ended up in Deans’ hands and she swished it with 19 seconds ago to knot the game at 56.
A scrum under the WVU basket left Kansas State with possession and 4.9 seconds left. Deans took care of the rest.
“They don’t quit, they just don’t quit,” Carey said. “When the game’s close, they have a lot of heart and they know what they’re doing.”
Ranke and Carr each had 12 points to lead Kansas State, with Lee adding 11 and Emilee Ebert 10.