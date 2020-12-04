Led by a double-double from sophomore forward Esmery Martinez, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team began its home slate with an 80-51 victory over North Alabama on Thursday night at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown.
With her second double-double of the season, Martinez posted 17 points and grabbed 22 rebounds to become the first Mountaineer to record 15-plus points and 20-plus rebounds in a game since Donna Abbott did so against Rhode Island on Feb. 15, 1992. The Dominican Republic native also became just one of 15 players to score 17 or more points and grab 22-plus rebounds in a Big 12 game since the 1999-2000 season.
Redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick paced WVU’s scoring efforts with 20 points, while junior guard Madisen Smith also dished out eight assists in the contest.
“Yeah, it’s sloppy,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “I hate these kinds of games. We came in here, and we weren’t executing. [We were] sloppy. Defensively, I let them switch one through four. That’s over. I’ll never let that happen again. We didn’t guard their shooting guard, [North Alabama senior forward Olivia Noah]. We didn’t do a good job on her, so those are things we have to get better at.
“I thought Esmery rebounded the heck out of the ball. She’s a sophomore. She’s only going to continue to get better,” added Carey. “I thought Kysre was really efficient. She had 20 points, assists, steals, all that. I thought she was very efficient on that. We’ll get ready for Tennessee. We’ve got two days to get ready for Tennessee.”
Gondrezick opened the scoring for the Mountaineers with a layup at the 9:31 mark of the first quarter. The two teams traded baskets through the middle of the frame, but a pair of North Alabama 3-pointers gave the Lions a 12-8 advantage with 5:43 remaining. West Virginia then went on a 12-1 run to end the first and take a 20-13 lead into the second quarter.
North Alabama ended its scoring drought with a triple to start the second frame, but the Mountaineers responded by adding a pair of 3-pointers of their own from Gondrezick and Smith. Sophomore guard Jayla Hemingway then added two at the foul line, followed by a layup from redshirt sophomore guard Rochelle Norris for a 30-16 WVU advantage. Behind a free throw from sophomore guard Kirsten Deans with 3:15 to go, the Mountaineers held on to a double-digit advantage to end the half and take a 40-27 lead into the locker room.
A layup from Deans opened second-half scoring for WVU before Martinez and Kari Niblack connected on a pair of jumpers. Niblack then added a pair of layups, as well as one at the line, to put WVU ahead 53-29 with 3:57 remaining. The Mountaineer defense held the Lions to just eight points in the third quarter, giving WVU a 56-35 lead heading into the final frame.
The Lions opened the fourth quarter with a layup and a trio of free throws to cut into the WVU lead, but the Mountaineers ultimately went on to take the victory.
West Virginia finished the contest shooting 28 of 62 (45.2%) from the field and 3 of 9 (33.3%) from 3-point range. The Mountaineers also outrebounded the Lions 61-24 and held a 21-11 advantage in assists. North Alabama shot 19 of 62 (30.6%) from the field, including 5 of 30 (16.7%) from beyond the arc.
Up next, the Mountaineers face Tennessee at 2 p.m. Sunday at the WVU Coliseum.