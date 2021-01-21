The very same strategy that Kansas State’s women’s basketball team employed through three quarters to break West Virginia Wednesday night was also giving the weary, short-handed Mountaineers a much-needed break.
And the rests the Wildcats allowed WVU to have early made all the difference late.
On Wednesday night at the Coliseum in Morgantown, Kansas State used the shot-clock-restricted version of stall ball, milking the clock until the final few seconds before running any offense. There was a method to the Wildcats’ madness after Kansas State traveled with only nine players and was playing its first game since Dec. 21.
It was a new wrinkle for WVU, which was playing its fourth game in 11 days, to iron out. Yet, for the second straight game, the Mountaineers (12-2 overall, 5-2 Big 12 Conference) did just that, rallying from 12 points down with 4:36 left in the fourth quarter behind a swarming pressure defense to register a 65-56 victory.
WVU coach Mike Carey had expressed concerns about his team’s energy level over the past couple of games. Compounding matters, guard KK Deans was unavailable for Wednesday’s game.
But all of those frustrating possessions, with Kansas State dribbling away clock that took West Virginia out of the flow of the game early, led to a fresh team that was able to pounce in the press late.
“You didn’t even have to defend, you’re just standing there,” junior forward Kari Niblack said. “You can defend the last five seconds [of the shot clock]. That was the weirdest thing I’ve ever seen in my life, honestly. I tell you for sure, I was able to catch my breath — [I played all] 40 minutes today. Woo hoo.”
“I kept asking Kari, ‘Are you tired?’ And she kept saying, ‘Well, no. All I’m doing is moving on the offensive end,’” Carey said. “On the defensive end they stood there. There was 30 seconds [on the shot clock] and they dribbled it down to 15, 12 or whatever, so she really didn’t have to keep moving on the defensive end, which saved our legs when we started pressing.”
The Mountaineers not only turned the tables, but did so with authority, ripping off the final 21 points of the game to pull away. WVU forced 29 turnovers and scored 36 points off those miscues, outscoring Kansas State 36-14 in that category. That late pressure helped make up for some early dismal shooting in which WVU hit just 6 of 24 first-half field goal attempts (25%) and 3 of 13 3-pointers for the game.
“We got in a big hurry on the offensive end,” Carey said. “When teams slow you down like that, you get in a hurry on the offensive side and start taking bad shots, and I felt like that’s what we did.”
The pressure defense served as yet another mid-game answer the Mountaineers came up with in response to adversity. It was the second game WVU trailed by 12 points in the second half only to rally and win.
But as brilliant a move the press ended up being, Carey said it was a no-brainer at the time and a move that was necessary.
“That’s what we had to do,” Carey said. “If we didn’t do that we were going to get beat by double figures. We couldn’t let them come down and just start holding the ball because we weren’t scoring on the other end.”
A year ago, the Mountaineers started 13-1 before free-falling, dropping 11 of their final 15 games to finish at 17-12. Though it’s still early in the season, and all the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic is lurking right around the corner, Carey senses something different in this season’s squad.
“Last year’s team wouldn’t have done what we did today pressing, we wouldn’t have had the energy,” Carey said. “We didn’t play as hard as this year’s team, so I thought that was good that we were able to see that we had energy. We’re going down the stretch there and we were behind and, man, we were moving.”
But more than X’s and O’s, WVU has shown grit and guile in recent games. It has become this team’s calling card, and it’s something in which Mountaineer players are taking pride.
“Basically, when it came down to it, we realized we needed to win this game, we wanted to win this game and we buckled down, showed some heart and got the win,” Niblack said. “Guts and heart. I think that’s what it came down to today. My girls wanted it and we got it.”