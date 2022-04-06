MORGANTOWN -- As West Virginia’s pep band played, the Mountaineer cheerleaders waved their pompoms and the several hundred fans in attendance at the WVU Coliseum gave a standing ovation, Dawn Plitzuweit strode down the famed Gold & Blue carpet and up the steps to the stage where she was introduced as the school’s new women’s basketball coach Tuesday afternoon.
“Today is a very exciting day for us [Plitzuweit and her staff] and our families,” said WVU's new coach, who is taking over for Mike Carey, who is retiring after 21 years leading WVU’s women’s program with an overall record of 447-239.
“Mike Carey’s name is synonymous with West Virginia’s basketball. We will do our very best to carry the torch forward and build upon the success you and all our alumni have laid for us.”
A native of West Bend, Wisconsin, Plitzuweit brings 28 years of college basketball coaching experience to WVU. Included in that were five years (2002-07) at Grand Valley State, where she posted a 117-39 mark and won a Division II national championship in 2006.
She left the Lakers for a stint as an assistant coach at Michigan, then returned to the head-coaching ranks in 2012, spending four years at Northern Kentucky, where she went 71-54.
She took over as the head coach at South Dakota in 2016 and in six seasons led the Coyotes to a 158-36 record. Plitzuweit’s USD clubs earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament three times, and her 2020 team, which was 30-2 and ranked as high as No. 11 nationally, was poised to go again, but that tourney was canceled because of COVID-19.
This past year brought South Dakota its greatest postseason success, as the Summit League powerhouse finished 29-6 and used wins over Ole Miss (75-61) and Baylor (61-47) in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament to advance to the school’s first-ever Sweet 16, where a tough 52-49 loss to third-seeded Michigan ended USD’s magical run.
“We’re very thankful to be here today, but it was also a challenge to say goodbye to those at the University of South Dakota,” Plitzuweit noted. “They were many great moments we shared there, and there have been many tears we shed in the past few days. From a marketing standpoint, though, don’t be surprised when there are some Flying WV T-shirts, sweatshirts and hats sold in the South Dakota region.”
Plitzuweit’s husband Jay, their son A.J. (who plays basketball on the South Dakota men’s team) and their daughter Lexi (who plays for the Grand Valley State women’s basketball team) were in attendance at the Coliseum Tuesday, as were her mother, Mary, and aunt, Sharon.
“There are four point guards in our family, so our conversations can be interesting and a lot of fun,” chuckled Plitzuweit, who prior to her marriage was Dawn Zarling and was a two-time Division II All-America at Michigan Tech, where she is now a member of the Huskies’ Sports Hall of Fame.
“To the most important people in this room,” stated Plitzuweit, turning to the half dozen or so Mountaineer players in attendance at the press conference, “to you ladies, we commit to giving you everything we have. Our goal is to do everything we can to assist you in your development on and off the court.
"On the court, we’ll strive to grow you into the most versatile, complete version of who you can be as a basketball player. Our style, if you will, is to play position-less basketball. With that, we’re going to continue to grow each one of your skill sets so you have a whole lot of fun with that. Off the court, when you graduate from West Virginia University, our flagship institution here, we want to ensure that you’ll be as confident young women as you can become and you’re ready to take on any challenges that life throws your way.”
Plitzuweit takes over a West Virginia program that finished 15-15 this past season and has seen a number of prominent players enter the transfer portal since its conclusion, including starters K.K. Deans, Kari Niblack and Esmery Martinez. Just seven players from last year’s team -- Madisen Smith, Savannah Samuel, Wynter Rogers, J.J. Quinerly, Messiah Hunter, Jayla Hemingway and Isis Beh -- remain on the roster, so the new coach and her staff will have to immediately hit the recruiting trail.
Those within the Mountaineer athletic department who hired Plitzuweit are confident that she’ll be able to get the job done at West Virginia.
“Dawn checked the box in many areas,” said WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons. “I really liked her competitive background. She’s won at several different schools at different levels. She won a Division II national championship at Grand Valley State. She took over a program at Northern Kentucky that was transitioning from Division II to Division I. People forget how hard that is. Then what she did at South Dakota was very impressive.
“Her record speaks for itself, but then we found out what a quality person she is,” Lyons added. “Asking around, the athletic directors I talked to, the coaches I talked to, the people in the business I talked to all spoke very highly about her. Her reputation is impeccable.”