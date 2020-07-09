The West Virginia University women’s basketball team will follow the lead of the men’s team, postponing summer workouts for 14 days after six players tested positive for COVID-19.
In the same announcement, WVU said three more football players also tested positive for the virus.
With the postponement, workouts for women’s basketball players who test negative for COVID-19 can start on Monday, July 20.
As part of the WVU athletic department’s health and safety protocols, contact tracing has found additional people who could have been exposed to the virus, and they will be mandated to self-quarantine.
“As with our men’s basketball team, the safest thing to do is put a pause on our women’s basketball workouts,” WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons said in a university release. “The recent testing numbers, before their workouts even begin, show it’s not in the best interest of the student-athletes. Our medical officials will closely monitor the team in the coming days with a goal of starting its summer prep on July 20.”
The men’s basketball team announced Sunday it would postpone the start of its workouts for two weeks after five players and one staff member tested positive. That was on top of another player already announced as testing positive.
For the football team, the three new COVID-19 positives bring that team’s total to nine. Four were announced with the men’s basketball release and two others had tested positive before that.