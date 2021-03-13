KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The No. 17 West Virginia women’s basketball team has already proven it can hang with No. 6 Baylor … for a while.
On Sunday, with a Big 12 title hanging in the balance, the Mountaineers will have to find a way to not led the Bears get away late.
The teams will square off in the conference championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Municipal Auditorium. The game will air on ESPN2.
Baylor has registered a pair of wins over WVU this season, winning by scores of 65-45 and 96-73, neither of which read all that close.
But those scores don’t tell the full story. At halftime in the first game, the teams were tied at 28. WVU led for spans in the first half of the second game and trailed by only six late in the third quarter. However, the Bears have outscored the Mountaineers by a combined 92-55 in the second halves.
So, how does West Virginia hang around for four quarters this time? To WVU coach Mike Carey, the whole ball of wax boils down to one thing.
“[Rebounding is] going to be the key to the game,” Carey said. “If we don’t box out, it’s going to be a long night.”
Carey would know, because rebounding deficiencies have led to a couple of them against Baylor already.
In the two games, the Bears are plus-26 combined in the rebounding department, including a 53-28 advantage in the second game, which was played less than a week ago on Monday in Waco, Texas.
Already playing with a relatively short bench, Carey said that foul trouble, particularly to starting post players Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack, have made hanging on the glass with Baylor even more difficult.
“We were in the game with them both games and Kari and Esmery were in the game,” Carey said. “Both of those games, when we got into foul trouble and had to go smaller is when they took advantage of us. We’re just going to have to block out, not just the posts, but their guards rebound the heck out of it. They’ll send four people to the boards so we’re going to have to block out.”
It’s a message Carey didn’t even need to deliver. His players, including sophomore guard KK Deans, were already well aware.
“Tomorrow we have the best offensive and defensive rebounding team, so we all have to take that into account and take responsibility to box their man out,” Deans said. “Everybody goes to the glass.”
For the most part, WVU was good in that department in a 59-50 win over Oklahoma State in a semifinal on Saturday, finishing with 46-36 rebounding advantage on the Cowgirls. Largely, the Mountaineers were better overall than they were in a narrow 58-56 buzzer-beating quarterfinal win over Kansas State on Friday.
But when it comes to Baylor, which is looking for its ninth Big 12 title in 10 years, there is no margin for error. A lapse in Saturday’s fourth quarter let Oklahoma State turn a 17-point West Virginia lead into a six-point cushion, a span in which the Mountaineers’ offensive execution slipped and in which fouling became a problem.
Against Baylor, Carey knows that any such stretch could be all the Bears need to put a game away.
“We can’t do that tomorrow,” Carey said. “We’re going to have to play hard for 40 minutes, take care of the ball for 40 minutes and block out for 40 minutes. Baylor, they just keep shooting until they score or you foul them. Guards, posts, everybody is going to have to step back and box out if we have a chance.”
Yet, just in making Sunday’s title game, the Mountaineers have just that — a chance. It’s a chance they took advantage of in 2017, defeating the Bears 77-66 in the Big 12 championship game, or else Baylor would likely be chasing a 10th straight crown this time around.
West Virginia has done it all without the services of point guard Madisen Smith, who remains sidelined with injury and a rotation of seven players.
“It’s very satisfying,” Carey admitted. “You’ve got to give all the credit to the players that are here. They’re playing a lot of minutes, more than they should be playing, but they’re finding a way to win.”
And so, having overcome illness, foul trouble, transfers, injuries and the perils of being an athlete in the COVID-19 era, Sunday’s contest against the big, bad Bears is just another day for the Mountaineers.
Another day with one exception — it’s one with a big trophy on the line.
“I’m glad we’re back here and out of all the adversity we’ve faced and pushed through and persevered, and now we’re back in the championship to get that hardware,” Deans said.