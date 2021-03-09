West Virginia’s women’s basketball regular season ended with a 96-73 loss at No. 6 Baylor on Monday, and yet its road trip continued.
In the moments just after the final horn sounded, the team packed up and prepared to travel to Kansas City, Missouri, the site of this week’s Big 12 Conference tournament. Play on the women’s side will begin on Thursday with WVU earning the league’s No. 2 seed and a first-round bye.
The Mountaineers will play in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. Friday against the winner of Thursday’s first-round game between await the winner of No. 7 Texas Tech and No. 9 Kansas State in a quarterfinal at 9:30 p.m. on Friday.
Road weary, short-handed and beaten up, WVU (19-5 overall, 13-5 Big 12) will find no solace from its travel schedule with the regular season now finished. Coming off of a string of four consecutive away games, the long road continues for as long as West Virginia can stay alive in the postseason.
Mountaineer coach Mike Carey refused to use the extreme travel schedule as an excuse for Monday’s loss, but admitted that it has been grueling.
“Four straight away games. On the road. Now we’ve got to go to Kansas City now until Friday and we’re still on the road,” Carey said. “I just don’t understand that. I never will and it’s a shame.
“I’ve been coaching 30-some years as a head coach and never played four straight away games at the end of the season. Ever. In 30-some years.”
Still without starting point guard Madisen Smith, who will miss the Big 12 tournament, short benches, foul trouble and injuries have become late-season themes, and all three reared their ugly heads again on Monday.
Seven players gobbled up all but 14 of the minutes for No. 17 West Virginia on Monday, with both post players — Kari Niblack and Esmery Martinez — being stricken to the bench with foul trouble for long stretches. In the end, both fouled out, with Martinez logging just 21 minutes and Niblack 17. Guard KK Deans, who led the team with 22 points, also fouled out.
It all led to a massive 64-22 advantage in points in the paint for the Bears (22-2, 17-1). Baylor also outrebounded West Virginia 53-28, with 23 of those boards coming on the offensive end, leading to 28 second-chance points.
Despite all that, the Mountaineers hung around until deep into the second half, trailing by just six points with 2:42 left in the third quarter.
“We were right in the game with them, had a lead [in the first half] and then got in foul trouble and then they pounded us on the boards,” Carey said. “We got lazy in the paint, and you can’t get lazy on Baylor in the paint. That’s what happens. You get in foul trouble and they start pounding it inside. We were giving up offensive rebounds on foul shots — that’s unheard of. And it’s just a matter of stepping back and blocking out.”
Compounding matters, senior guard Kysre Gondrezick went down with an ankle injury in the second half. She briefly returned before leaving the game for good.
With a few days off until the tournament opener, Carey said he felt fairly confident that Gondrezick, the team’s leading scorer (20 points per game entering Monday’s contest) would be good to go. But in a season full of injury woes, it was the last thing Carey wanted to see.
“That’s what’s so frustrating to me — the biggest thing I wanted to come out of this game is nobody hurt, and hopefully, Kysre will be back 100%,” Carey said. “I think she’ll be OK. We’ve got three days to get it back. She didn’t sprain it bad, we’ve just got to make sure we keep the swelling down, keep treating it and get her back.”
Monday’s loss was the second to Baylor in as many tries this season, and West Virginia hasn’t defeated the Bears since the championship game of the 2017 Big 12 tournament. The teams entered Monday with their seeds already determined, so the game was meaningless from a seeding standpoint.
That’s the perspective Carey took after the game, and even though the road stretches on for West Virginia, a bigger prize looms at the end.
“We’ve got to regroup and get ready for the Big 12 tournament,” Carey said. “We’ve got the No. 2 Hey, we’re in great shape. This game did not mean anything in the Big 12, whether we won, lost ... did not mean anything. Hopefully what it means is we understand we’ve got to start boxing out and we understand we’ve got to quit fouling and reaching and not moving our feet.”