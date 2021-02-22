In the aftermath of West Virginia’s 81-78 women’s basketball win over TCU on Saturday, coach Mike Carey took just a moment to be proud of the present before worrying about the future.
Both of those sentiments were certainly warranted.
The No. 18 Mountaineers (17-3 overall, 11-3 Big 12 Conference) were already used to playing short-handed, typically utilizing a seven-player rotation. But with two starting-lineup stalwarts dropping with injuries on Saturday, including leading scorer Kysre Gondrezick, and with foul trouble rearing its ugly head again, West Virginia was struggling to find able bodies to put on the floor.
Yet those players somehow found a way to survive yet again for the team’s 11th win in its last 12 games.
“Needless to say, that was a gut check,” Carey said. “Give those girls that were on the floor at the end a lot of credit. It seemed like we kept losing a player and we [were] able to pull out the win, so that was good to see.”
Gondrezick was celebrating her Senior Day and scored 14 first-half points but did not play after halftime. Starting junior guard Madisen Smith was roughed up in the third quarter and returned to the bench in crutches after visiting the locker room. Carey had no update on either player after the game and no update has been provided since with a trip to Iowa State looming on Wednesday.
The game against the Cyclones kicks off a four-game road trip to finish the season, capped by a rescheduled game on March 8 at No. 7 Baylor.
Obviously, four consecutive games away from the Coliseum was going to be a tough stretch to begin with. Now, with uncertainty surrounding the availability of Gondrezick and Smith, who between them average 29.5 points and 8.9 assists per game while hitting 69 of the team’s 117 3-pointers this season and are logging 37.1 and 35.6 minutes per game, respectively, the closing stretch looks downright brutal.
“It’s a big challenge with a healthy team, so I think it’s going to be more of a challenge with not a healthy team,” Carey said. “We’ll just see. We’re going to go in every game and try and win it and whoever is out there playing, we expect them to play hard and do the right things and we’ll see what happens.”
Luckily for the Mountaineers on Saturday, the team added a player despite losing two as sophomore guard Jayla Hemingway returned to the floor for the first time in a month, with her last game coming against Kansas State on Jan. 20.
Carey likely would’ve liked to ease Hemingway back into the fold but wasn’t afforded that opportunity. Hemingway scored four points and grabbed three rebounds, but more importantly logged 21 minutes. Jasmine Carson also chipped in 12 points off the bench, and after the injuries to Gondrezick and Smith, KK Deans moved over to handle the point, something a little out of her wheelhouse in terms of college experience.
Yet Deans responded with nine assists to go with 15 points and, along with eight minutes off the bench from Blessing Ejiofor, no contribution was too small on a night that WVU needed everything it could get.
“I thought Jayla came off the bench and stepped up when Madisen went down, Jasmine stepped up, I thought Blessing came off the bench and hit a big shot when we were struggling to score — so I thought it was a total team effort,” Carey said. “And then KK, the effort she gave was unbelievable. She doesn’t play point guard. When Madisen went out and Kysre was out, we really didn’t have a point guard at that time so KK had to move over there.”
Once again, West Virginia was tested, faced with adversity and responded, and it has become a shining trait of this team and one it’s had to rely on over and over again.
“Like they always say, one man down, next man up,” forward Kari Niblack, who scored 11 points, said. “It just sucks that we had two [players] down today. But I think my girls stepped up today. I think we had a lot of heart and we pulled out a win on our home floor.
“TCU could not want it more than we did. We wanted it more than them and we went out and got it.”
While situations such as Saturday’s have come more often than Carey would probably like, his team’s ability to fight out of them consistently has earned his trust.
“I think this is a close team,” Carey said. “The whole group does a good job of looking out for each other and getting along, they all want to win.
“We just need to try and regroup. We have four more regular-season games to go and then the Big 12 tournament, so we have to try to get back, get healthy and get regrouped a little bit.”