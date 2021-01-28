After grinding out four wins in 11 days, the West Virginia women’s basketball team finally got a week off before having to play at Texas Tech on Wednesday.
But the rest and time off did little to alleviate a short-handed roster. In fact, quite the opposite.
And maybe that makes a 73-53 victory on the road even more impressive for the No. 24 Mountaineers. Wednesday marked the seventh win in a row for WVU and sixth straight in conference play, the first time WVU was won six consecutive games in the Big 12 since 2014.
However, while the team is surging and finally starting to make waves on the national map in terms of rankings, WVU (12-2 overall, 6-2 Big 12) is hardly at full strength, playing without three former contributors on Wednesday.
“This is a big win,” coach Mike Carey said after the game. “We were a step slow and it showed. Second-chance points — they outhustled us. People playing too many minutes not used to playing as many minutes, hopefully we can get a rotation down.”
There wasn’t much of a rotation to be had on Wednesday as six players combined to log 196 of the 200 minutes. Sophomore guard KK Deans missed a second straight game due to illness. Carey said Deans could return as soon as Saturday at TCU.
Fellow sophomore guard Jayla Hemingway injured her knee in the Mountaineers’ win over Kansas State a week ago. Since that win, sophomore Rochelle Norris entered the transfer portal after averaging 13.2 minutes per game.
Those absences have thrust one-time role players into major minutes, and so far the Mountaineers haven’t missed a beat, at least in terms picking up wins.
“We’ll get a rotation down, but give our girls a lot of credit,” Carey said.
In particular, transfer guard Jasmine Carson has seen a major uptick in minutes and has answered with a corresponding spike in production. Carson, who came in from Georgia Tech this season, has topped double figures three times in minutes and they’ve come in the team’s last three games. Carson played 12 minutes against Oklahoma State, 16 against Kansas State and a whopping 33 on Wednesday. She’s scored 21 of her season total 48 points in the past three contests.
“She loves it but I guarantee she’ll sleep well tonight,” Carey said. “She was huffing and puffing a little bit out there and she’s got to go through it. She hasn’t played a lot of minutes, she came in late to us and she doesn’t know everything we do right now. But she’s playing through it. She’s hitting some shots, she can score, she has quick feet, she just now has to get comfortable in what we do.”
Foul trouble in the post to starters Esmery Martinez and Kari Niblack on Wednesday further tightened the screws and thrust senior center Blessing Ejiofor into action as she logged 30 minutes after playing more than 11 just twice this season. She answered with a team-best 10 rebounds to go with six points.
Junior forward Ariel Cummings is yet another option in the post for Carey, but played just four minutes on Wednesday.
“Blessing was very active, especially in the first half, in the second half she got tired,” Carey said. “Kari got in foul trouble, Esmery got in foul trouble, but we’ve got to get Ariel going a little bit. I tried to get her in there a little bit, but she needs to get going a little bit too for us. She got two offensive rebounds and she’s that big body [6-foot-3] that can jump pretty well, so we need to get her going as well.”
While the Mountaineers are getting contributions from everywhere off the bench, the starters have responded as well. Leading scorer Kysre Gondrezick poured in a game-high 24 points with Martinez adding 16 and Niblack 10. Carson added 12 off the bench for good measure.
While WVU continues to rise up the rankings and the Big 12 standings, Carey said the team is still humble about its recent success, especially considering the circumstances that have surrounded it.
“We feel fortunate today,” Carey said. “We’re a little bit short-handed, we came out a step slow and were still able to get the win.”