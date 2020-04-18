Tynice Martin’s basketball career moved to the next step Friday night, and that step will take place in the City of Angels.
Martin became the ninth West Virginia University women’s basketball player to be taken in the WNBA draft when the Los Angeles Sparks took her with the 10th pick of the third round, the 34th pick overall.
Sparks front office officials said Friday night they believe all three of their draft picks – Martin and second-rounders Beatrice Mompremier from Miami and German guard Leonie Fiebich – had first-round potential. Martin had concluded her Mountaineer career as one of the most decorated in program history.
“Congrats Tynice on this big accomplishment,” WVU women’s basketball coach Mike Carey tweeted out Friday night. “The @LA_Sparks got a good one, and I can’t wait to watch your future success.”
The guard from Atlanta, Georgia, is fourth on WVU’s career scoring chart with 1,980 points. She was a three-year co-captain who is ranked in the top 10 in 11 statistical categories in WVU history and in the top three in four of them.
Martin also is just the fourth player in program history to be selected to an all-conference team four times. She was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman team, to the All-Big 12 first team as a sophomore and junior and to the All-Big 12 second team as a senior.
ESPN.com analyst Graham Hays wrote after the draft that Martin could face an uphill battle in her WNBA journey, but has skills to be a solid pro.
“She struggled down the stretch as a college player and never showed the offensive consistency to move any higher than this in the draft,” Hays wrote. “But she does have some range and can be active as a ball hawk.”
Martin’s shooting faltered in her final year at WVU. After averaging 18 points per game and shooting 38 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from 3-point range as a junior, she averaged 14.5 points as a senior while shooting 36.6 percent from the floor and just 29 percent from 3-point range.
Martin is the first WVU player taken in the WNBA draft since the Seattle Storm picked Teana Muldrow in the third round of the 2018 WNBA draft.