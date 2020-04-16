There’s a great chance that former West Virginia University women’s basketball standout Tynice Martin will hear her name called at some point during Friday night’s WNBA draft. When she’ll hear her name remains the question.
It has been a different predraft experience for Martin than it has been for WNBA prospects in previous years. The coronavirus pandemic has kept players from working out in groups. It also has forced players to work harder to find places to work out, as outdoor courts get closed and locked and gyms shut their doors.
Martin said during a recent podcast on WVU’s official athletic website that she has been lucky to have connections around her hometown of Atlanta that can get her into a closed gym. Yet she still has needed to get creative.
“This is definitely a time for people to think outside the box instead of going to the court and putting up shots,” she said. “You’ve got to run outside and find a way to stay in shape without a basketball or without people around. I’ve been doing a lot of one-on-one sessions with my trainer and tried to have limited people around me.”
Once considered a first-round pick, Martin’s name has popped up in different places on different mock draft boards. ESPN.com has her as the fourth player taken in the second round, 16th overall, to the Minnesota Lynx. The Athletic has her as the 10th pick of the second round, 22nd overall, to the Los Angeles Sparks. The Associated Press conducted a mock draft with WNBA coaches and front-office personnel. They placed Martin at the next to last pick of the draft, the 11th pick of the third round and 35th overall, to the Connecticut Sun.
Martin is one of the most highly decorated players in Mountaineer history. She is fourth on the career scoring chart. She was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year, made the All-Big 12 first team as a sophomore and junior and made the second team as a senior. As a sophomore, she was named the Big 12 tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
Yet her shooting statistics dipped as a senior. After a junior campaign where she averaged 18 points per game, shot 38 percent from the floor and 37.9 percent from 3-point range, she averaged 14.5 points as a senior while shooting 36.6 percent from the floor and just 29 percent from 3-point range.
She also dealt with off-court issues, pleading no contest to a battery charge and receiving one year of probation.
Friday’s draft begins at 7 p.m. on ESPN.