MORGANTOWN -- Kansas State had plenty of time to work on a game plan for its visit to West Virginia on Wednesday evening, and it executed every aspect to near perfection, but it wasn't enough as the Mountaineers came away with a 65-56 Big 12 women's basketball win Wednesday night at the WVU Coliseum.
West Virginia closed the game on a 22-0 run to steal away the home victory.
The Wildcats, playing for the first time in a month, milked the clock on every possession to negate the Mountaineers’ speed and athleticism advantage and got the ball inside to star center Ayoka Lee, who responded with a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds.
As the shot clock ran down, they executed simple screens on the perimeter and hit eight of their 17 3-point attempts, and were a perfect 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.
And it still wasn’t enough.
For 36 minutes, the Wildcats dominated play, running out to a 56-44 lead after a layup by Sydney Goodson with 4:36 to play. Those two points, though, were the last ones K-State would score in the game. West Virginia got a stop on the Wildcats’ next possession, but with just over three minutes to play, still trailed by the same count.
At that point, the game changed as if it involved two different teams. Over the final 3:03, the Mountaineers scored 21 unanswered points, largely fueled by a full-court press that head coach Mike Carey was forced to play out of desperation.
It worked far better than he could have dreamed, with the Mountaineers erasing the entire 12-point deficit in just one minute and 14 seconds, then continuing on for the win.
During that stretch, K-State (5-5 overall, 0-3 Big 12) committed four turnovers and got only one shot off — a layup attempt that was blocked by the Mountaineers’ Kari Niblack. Near the end of the onslaught, K-State head coach Jeff Mittie had an epic meltdown, either over the lack of a foul call on WVU or on an out of bounds call that went against his team. He stormed onto the court, was whistled for two technical fouls and ejected, but clearly got his money’s worth.
West Virginia (12-2, 5-2) did too, as Kysre Gondrezick, who was already on the line for a pair of free throws, made those two, then three of the four resulting technicals to run the final margin to nine.
The frantic pace of the final minutes was in marked contrast to most of the game. On every possession, Kansas State held the ball after crossing halfcourt, and rarely took a shot early in the clock. WVU, without guard KK Deans, who was out due to a non-COVID illness, was out of sync offensively, and twice fell behind by double digits as its shots weren’t falling.
“We weren’t anticipating them holding the ball for one shot at the end of the shot clock,” WVU's Carey said. “They’ve never slowed it down like that before.”
West Virginia finally got untracked thanks to Niblack, who countered the height of Lee by taking her up the lane, facing up after getting the ball, and driving to the basket. She finished with a career-high 23 points while giving up about a half-foot height advantage to her opponent.
“I knew someone had to step up. She is a big girl,” Niblack said afterward. “Catching the ball, facing her up, beating her to the rim, I was quicker than her. That’s what I used to my advantage.”
Niblack’s production more than offset Lee’s, but it was West Virginia’s pressure that did most of the damage. It helped produce 29 Wildcat turnovers and was the key for rallies from two different double-digit deficits. The first came midway through the third quarter, when WVU trimmed an 11-point deficit to one in one minute and 17 seconds, but the Wildcats were able to push their advantage back to eight at the end of the period.
“We got in a big hurry on the offensive end,” Carey said of the effects of the K-State slowdown. “Teams slow you down and you get in a hurry and take bad shots. When we got it into Kari and then got them moving faster than they wanted to, some good things happened for us. We went in that press, and Esmery [Martinez] did a great job on the ball. Our players showed a lot of heart.”
Niblack’s 23 points led all scorers, while Gondrezick added 22 and Esmery Martinez 11. The slow pace and K-State’s excellent shooting limited WVU to just 20 rebounds — the lowest total since the Mountaineers grabbed just 17 against Georgetown in 2011. It tied for the fourth-lowest number of Mountaineer rebounds in a game in school history.
K-State’s Christiana Carr complemented Lee’s 16 points with 15 of her own, fueled by a 5-9 performance from 3-point range.