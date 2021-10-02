MORGANTOWN — The No. 12-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team dominated possession and scored a pair of goals in the second half to tally a 2-0 win over Oklahoma Saturday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.
Freshman forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran earned the game-winner 20 minutes into the second period off an assist form junior defender Gabrielle Robinson. Sophomore midfielder Lilly McCarthy added a second goal for the Mountaineers, while freshman forward Lisa Schöppl recorded her first points of the season, earning credit for the assist on McCarthy’s score.
West Virginia dominated every statistical category, leading the Sooners 16-2 in shots, as well as 7-1 in shots on goal. The Mountaineers earned four corner-kick opportunities while they didn’t allow the OU offense to earn any, marking the third time this season the WVU defense has held its opponent to zero corner kicks. West Virginia also tallied its sixth shutout of the year, as junior goalkeeper Kayza Massey added one routine save in the contest.
With the victory, West Virginia improves to 12-0-1 in the series with the Sooners, as well as 34-4-2 all-time in home, Big 12 matches.
Next up, the Mountaineers travel to Manhattan, Kansas, for their first road test of the Big 12 Conference season, as they take on Kansas State on Thursday, Oct. 7.