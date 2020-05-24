When West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown had the chance to watch some live soccer, she jumped at it. Bundesliga, the German soccer league, was back in business and she wanted to sit down and watch her sport again.
Some of what she saw concerned her, and it’s one of the biggest questions she’ll have when her Mountaineers return to action, whenever that may be during the coronavirus pandemic.
On top of the actual soccer action, Izzo-Brown watched the injuries pile up during Bundesliga matches. She doesn’t want the same thing to happen to her players.
“I’m a bit worried about the injuries,” she said during a recent video conference. “I’m a bit worried about the movements. As much as we can tell the kids to run and lift at home, that cutting and that acceleration/deceleration and the soft tissue injuries, that’s something I was looking at.”
Her concerns began during the Mountaineers’ spring season, which was cut short as the pandemic hit the shores of the United States. She enjoys that part of the year, where she can really focus on training. That short season, plus the restrictions that have come after that, did the Mountaineers no favors.
“We’re in the weight room developing the athlete physically, injury prevention,” she said. “We missed all of that. Then you move into the summer months, and nobody’s playing and some kids don’t have any access to weights or anything like that.”
While every player might not have the same access to weights, they all can keep up with their cardiovascular conditioning. Izzo-Brown hasn’t been able to require that they work out. She only has been allowed to suggest workout routines. It has been up to the players to follow through.
“We’re trying to think about all aspects of that,” she said. “We’re doing everything we can to motivate the athlete and get them to understand that, when it’s go time, it’s go time. That self-motivation piece is huge.”
Motivation hasn’t been a problem for the Mountaineers for a long time. Izzo-Brown has led WVU to at least the third round of the NCAA tournament in four of the past five seasons. That included last season, when the Mountaineers finished at 12-8-2.
WVU went unbeaten in its last four regular-season matches, going 3-0-1. Though West Virginia lost its first game of the Big 12 tournament, it rebounded to win two NCAA tournament games away from Dick Dlesk Stadium.
Izzo-Brown thinks there will be a women’s soccer season, but she wants to make sure her team has enough time before the season begins to get physically ready and keep injuries at a minimum.
“We want to play and my kids would be like ‘We don’t care coach, we can train for two days and we just wanna go,’” she said. “I do think we have to look at that and I’ve never really had to look at that in that manner.
“In the preseason, we bring them together and it’s about two weeks,” she continued.
“My hope is it’s not less than two weeks. If it’s a little bit more, I’ll be happy. I don’t think the NCAA will let us do anything less than two weeks. I don’t want to be greedy. I want to have a season, so whatever they decide, but I am concerned about the health of the athlete and we just have to be very mindful of that.”