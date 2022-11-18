Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The No. 7-seeded West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell to Penn State 4-0 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Friday night at Jeffrey Field in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Despite leading in shots in the first half, the Mountaineers (11-5-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) were worn down by the Penn State attack, ultimately ending their 2022 campaign at the hands of the Nittany Lions.