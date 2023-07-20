Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia University's women's soccer team made a trip to Dunbar on Thursday. 

The Mountaineers and Country Roads Trust -- WVU's name, image and likeness (NIL) team -- hosted a free kids camp at Shawnee Sports Complex. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.