West Virginia University's women's soccer team made a trip to Dunbar on Thursday.
The Mountaineers and Country Roads Trust -- WVU's name, image and likeness (NIL) team -- hosted a free kids camp at Shawnee Sports Complex.
One hundred and thirty-two elementary and middle school-aged kids from Charleston and elsewhere interacted with the Mountaineer women and learned soccer skills from Division I athletes.
It was the second year the Mountaineers hosted an NIL camp. Last year's was in Bridgeport.
The players ran a variety of (mostly light-hearted) drills that taught kids fundamentals such as passing, ball handling and agility.
Junior forward Aria Bilal, an Academic All-Big 12 second-teamer in 2022, was front and center leading drills.
"I love being out here," Bilal said. "I'm glad we moved locations. I feel like we got more people out this time. It's way more diverse. It's always a good time. The kids are super-excited to come down. It's a good time.
"My group is working on passing and turning. Just the basics. They're all like, 'I wish this camp was longer. I want it to be like a week-long camp.' That's really cool that they're inspired by us."
Bilal likes to think the camp may have a longstanding impact on the kids, whether they stick with soccer or not.
"Especially with some of the older kids," Bilal said. "It's like 'Wow, I can do it too.' Being a Black woman, seeing the other Black girls out here, they're like, 'You can do it, I can do it.' I remember being that age and seeing that."
Junior midfielder Emma Dotson is the lone West Virginia native on the Mountaineer roster. Dotson, a Lewisburg native and former Greenbrier East standout, is also a WVFC alumna and has plenty of familiarity with the fields of Shawnee.
"I told the campers this is like my 50th time playing on the fields at Shawnee," Dotson said. "I've grown up playing in Charleston. It's really great to give back to the community. I'm not from here, but it's great to represent the southern part of West Virginia and see little kids and show them what we do."
Dotson was leading drills with 7 and 8-year-olds.
"We have four or five different stations," Dotson said. "We're doing some shooting and passing. It's a little bit of everything. The kids seem to enjoy it. It's great. It's completely free to the community, which is great. We have a lot of people that either don't play soccer, or we're exposing them to what we do."
The players made NIL money for hosting the camp and Country Roads Trust general manager Stephen Ford said it's a mutually beneficial event.
"The whole beauty of NIL is we're able to get guys and girls out in the community and we're giving exposure to our sponsors, Encova and Diversified," he said. "We did the same thing with football. We have girls from Kentucky and West Virginia and Ohio. We got girls coming from all over to hang out with the stars of the West Virginia soccer team."
The Mountaineers are getting set for their season opener at Duke on Aug. 17. Bilal said Thursday's event was a good team-building exercise.
"We need a little break from the hardcore, everyday training," Bilal said. "Now we can do something fun and have a good time playing soccer."
The Mountaineers went 11-5-7 (4-1-4 Big 12) last season and won a Big 12 title. WVU ended its campaign with a 4-0 loss to Penn State in the NCAA Tournament.