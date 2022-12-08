MORGANTOWN - Another West Virginia wide receiver has declared for the NFL Draft.
Sam James announced his decision to pursue a professional career Wednesday on social media.
“To this wonderful state, thank you for welcoming me with open arms and taking me in as one of your own. Thank you to the fans who supported me through it all. You’ll always have a place in my heart,” James wrote in part in the announcement. “With all that being said my journey is onto the next chapter and through discussion and prayer I will be entering my name into the 2023 NFL Draft.”
The 6-foot, 176-pound Richmond Hill, Ga., native caught 46 passes for a team-high 745 yards as a redshirt junior this fall. He had six touchdown receptions in 12 games. He also returned 11 kicks for 214 yards. James posted arguably his best game this fall in the home finale against Kansas State, where he caught three passes for 102 yards - each reception was a touchdown. He was an All-Big 12 honorable mention selection.
James played in 50 games in his WVU career, catching 190 passes for 2,229 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Fellow receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton declared for the Draft a week before James.
WVU tight end Mike O'Laughlin on Wednesday said goodbye to the Mountaineers in a message posted on Twitter to announce he would be entering the transfer portal.
"As in life ... change happens," O'Laughlin wrote in part. "It's time for me to turn the page on my WVU career. I have entered the transfer portal to continue my [football] dream and to write the next chapter. I will always be a Mountaineer ... and proud of it!"
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound redshirt junior suffered three season-ending knee injuries while at WVU and on Oct. 22 announced he was not sure if he would continue to play football. In 32 games, he caught 37 passes for 292 yards and a touchdown.