MORGANTOWN - West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather on Monday announced via social media he was entering the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-4, 211-pound Montgomery Village, Md., native was the Mountaineers’ third-leading receiver this fall as a sophomore. He had 501 yards and three touchdowns on 52 receptions.
“I would like to thank the great state of West Virginia and all mountaineer fans for their hospitality over the years,” Prather wrote in the announcement. “You are the most loyal fans a player could ever hope for and I have enjoyed playing for you. I would like to thank coach [Neal] Brown and the other coaches and strength staff for the great opportunity presented to me. I will remember all the friendships made. With that being said, I will be doing what’s best for me and entering the transfer portal. Please respect my decision.”
Last season as a freshman, Prather played in nine games with four starts. He had 12 catches for 175 yards. He was rated a four-star prospect out of Northwest High School by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports, and was No. 244 in the ESPN 300 recruiting Class of 2020. Prather was ranked as the No. 36 wide receiver nationally by Rivals, the No. 39 wide receiver by 247Sports and No. 47 by ESPN in his class.
WVU finished the 2022 season 5-7, and on Nov. 30 announced Neal Brown would continue to be the program’s head coach.
The Mountaineers are now down its top four receivers from the fall. Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton have both announced they would be declaring for the NFL Draft, and Reese Smith announced he would be entering the transfer portal last Monday when the first window opened.
Other WVU players to enter the portal include offensive lineman Jordan White, quarterback JT Daniels, cornerback Tyrin Woodby, cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad, tight end Corbin Page, safety Saint McLeod, quarterback Will Crowder, cornerback Naim Muhammad and tight end Mike O’Laughlin.
Also on Monday, Jasir Cox announced on social media he would be declaring for the NFL Draft after a year at WVU.
“First, I would like to give thanks to WVU for the opportunity to continuing out my college career & my dreams. West Virginia has been home to me & I’m forever grateful,” Cox wrote. “I want to thank coach Brown, & the coaching staff for believing in me. I truly want to thank my teammates for creating a brotherhood & always having my back. I would like to give a special thanks to my former teammates from NDSU. Lastly, I want to thank my family for always being supportive & loving throughout my football career. With that being said, I am officially declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.”
The 6-foot-1, 204-pound spear was fourth on the team with 62 tackles in 2022. He had six tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks. He had three pass breakups, a quarterback hurry and two fumble recoveries, including a 65-yard return for touchdown.
Cox spent the four years before arriving at WVU at FCS power North Dakota State, where he was part of three national championship teams.