20220923 wvu football 22.jpg
West Virginia's Kaden Prather (3) attempts to make a catch against a Virginia Tech defender during a Sept. 22 game at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

MORGANTOWN - West Virginia wide receiver Kaden Prather on Monday announced via social media he was entering the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4, 211-pound Montgomery Village, Md., native was the Mountaineers’ third-leading receiver this fall as a sophomore. He had 501 yards and three touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

