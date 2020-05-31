In Tim Flynn’s quest to push the West Virginia University wrestling program to the upper levels of the sport, he’s in search of one key ingredient.
“We just need talent,” Flynn said recently. “We need more Noahs.”
The Noah in that statement is Noah Adams, the Coal City native and former Independence High star who was the No. 2 seed at 197 pounds entering the 2020 NCAA tournament that ultimately was scrapped due to the coronavirus. He was a Big 12 champion at that weight who finished his season at 32-0.
While Adams made significant strides as a redshirt sophomore – vaulting from a 19-15 record the season before – those strides came, Flynn said, because there was plenty of innate ability to work with. Starting with a wrestler with that level of talent makes it easier to push that wrestler to the top of the rankings.
Starting from scratch with a wrestler adds a greater degree of difficulty to the project.
“Every sport is different, but it’s the same … these aren’t wands, they’re hands,” Flynn said. “I’m not a magician. Noah Adams is a pretty good athlete. Three-time, shoulda been a four-time state champion. We’re taking someone who’s pretty good and trying to make them great. It’s difficult if you don’t have that. It’s just a longer journey.
“It’s just hard to take somebody less talented and get them up to the national level, even to win at the Big 12,” he added. “It takes a long time so what we need is more talent. That’s why we’re really spent a lot of time recruiting. We have to.”
From the competitors Flynn already has been able to sign to WVU this past year, it looks like that recruiting time has paid off. It starts with a wrestler that already has shown an ability to reach a national level.
The Mountaineers announced last week that former Old Dominion wrestler Killian Cardinale was transferring to WVU after ODU discontinued its wrestling program. Cardinale will have two years to compete.
Cardinale finished this past season ranked in the top 15 of four major polls at 125 pounds. He earned honorable mention All-America honors from the National Wrestling Coaches Association and qualified for the canceled NCAA tournament. His 25 wins last season led the Monarchs.
The Mountaineers also have a crew of nationally recognized prep wrestlers headed to campus this fall. Three incoming signees finished their seasons ranked in the top 10 nationally at 152 pounds by Intermat. Oak Glen High’s Peyton Hall finished at No. 2, while Parkersburg South’s Brayden Roberts was No. 5 and Caleb Dowling of St. Joseph’s Catholic in Pennsylvania was No. 9.
According to WVU’s release announcing their signings, Roberts, who won two West Virginia state titles, will wrestle for WVU at 149 pounds, Dowling will wrestle at 157 and Hall, who won three West Virginia state titles will wrestle at 165.
The Mountaineers also picked up Anthony D’Alesio, who finished his senior season at Canfield (Ohio) ranked No. 11 at 182 pounds.
Future recruiting classes also look bright. According to Intermat, the Mountaineers have a verbal commitment from Louisville (Ohio) standout Garrett Lautzenheiser, who finished his junior year ranked No. 17 nationally by Intermat.