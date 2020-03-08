Noah Adams came to West Virginia University as one of the most decorated high school wrestlers the Mountain State had ever produced.
Since he’s been in Morgantown, the sophomore from Coal City has gone to work adding more accomplishments and titles to his resume, and on Sunday that list grew yet again.
Adams, the No. 1 seed at 197 pounds, took a 5-1 decision victory against No. 2 Tanner Sloan from South Dakota State to become just the second Mountaineer in program history to win an individual Big 12 wrestling championship.
A former standout and three-time state champion at Independence High, Adams qualified for the NCAA tournament last season as a redshirt freshman before a so-far unbeaten 32-0 sophomore season. Enter this weekend, Adams was ranked No. 2 in the country at 197 pounds behind Ohio State’s Kollin Moore, the Big Ten champion, according to Intermat.com.
Adams will represent the Mountaineers in this year’s NCAA tournament, set to take place from March 19 though 21 at US Bank Stadium in Minnesota.