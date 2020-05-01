Redshirt sophomore Noah Adams of the West Virginia University wrestling team has been named a 2020 National Wrestling Coaches Association All-American.
“Noah is everything you want in a student-athlete and a great example of what we want in a Mountaineer,” WVU head coach Tim Flynn said. “He is a great wrestler, a great student and an even better person.”
Adams is one of 178 student-athletes to earn the award from 64 different institutions. The award marks the second time Adams has received an All-American accolade from the NWCA, after he landed on the organization’s All-America first team on April 20.
The Coal City native, became WVU’s first Big 12 Wrestler of the Year on April 1 and was named a finalist for the 2020 Win Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy, presented by ASICS, on March 20. He finished the 2019-20 campaign with a 32-0 record, marking the third time a WVU grappler ended a season undefeated.
Adams became the second wrestler in program history to win a Big 12 Conference title, earning a 5-1 decision over South Dakota State’s Tanner Sloan at 197 pounds. He completed the season with a 13-0 record against conference opponents and was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week on Dec. 31 and Jan. 21.