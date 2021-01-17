The West Virginia University wrestling team competed against Bucknell and No. 19 Oklahoma in a tri-meet on Sunday at the WVU Coliseum.
The Mountaineers (3-2) posted a 29-3 win over the Bison (0-2) before dropping a match to the Sooners (2-1), 21-9, in the final dual of the day.
Wrestling at 197 pounds, redshirt junior Noah Adams extended his win streak to 37. Adams claimed a 17-1 victory over Bucknell’s Luke Niemeyer and a 3-2 victory over Oklahoma’s Jake Woodley. He improved to 5-0 on the year and extended his win streak to 37, which dates back to Nov. 3, 2019.
Redshirt freshman Anthony Carman also notched a 2-0 record on the day, topping Sam Barnes of Bucknell and No. 31 Darrien Roberts of Oklahoma. With today’s wins, Carman topped a ranked opponent for the first time in his collegiate career.
Additionally, No. 24 Peyton Hall took down his second ranked opponent of the year, defeating No. 26 Jake Stiles of Oklahoma in a 2-1 decision.
Redshirt juniors Killian Cardinale (125) and Joey Thomas (133), sophomore Scott Joll (174), redshirt freshmen Michael Wolfgram (HWT) and Jeffrey Body (141) and freshmen Brayden Roberts (149) and Caleb Dowling (157) each tallied a victory in their respective weight classes against Bucknell.
Several Mountaineers also participated in extra matches throughout the day, including juniors Jackson Moomau (184) and Caleb Rea (141), sophomore Liam Lusher (149), redshirt freshman Walker Heard (157) and freshman Colton Drousias (125).
Of note, Dowling and Heard competed in dual action for the first time in their collegiate careers at 157 pounds.
Looking ahead, West Virginia will take a week off before competing against Big 12 affiliate Northern Colorado at noon on Jan. 31 inside the WVU Coliseum.