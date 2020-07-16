EDITOR’S NOTE: The Gazette-Mail counts down the 10 most important players on WVU’s 2020 football roster.
Despite the issues West Virginia University’s football team had on its offensive line in 2019, there was one big, shiny bright spot — left tackle Colton McKivitz. He was the Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year and found his name on multiple All-America lists.
And now he’s gone, drafted by the San Francisco 49ers.
So the anchor of the WVU offensive line, the starter at a crucial position, has departed. Can the Mountaineers replace him? That remains to be seen, but someone will have to step up into that starting spot. The player likely to get first crack at it is Junior Uzebu.
After one of the few spring practices the Mountaineers could hold before COVID-19 sent everyone home, WVU coach Neal Brown mentioned Uzebu’s improvement throughout the offseason.
“He doesn’t get talked about,” Brown said, “but it’s kind of his time to kind of show up and be a guy we think he can be.”
Right now, his potential at left tackle is just that. McKivitz earned those postseason honors in part because he barely came off the field.
Of WVU’s 801 offensive snaps last season, McKivitz played in all but nine. Uzebu played in those nine, seven of them against Oklahoma.
Uzebu looks the part, standing at 6-foot-6 and 298 pounds. He was well regarded coming into WVU, a top-50 national tackle prospect. Brandon Yates also earned some offseason plaudits from Brown and should compete for that starting spot. But Yates redshirted last year and the next snap he takes in a game will be his first. So by virtue of his limited experience, Uzebu should get the first chance to earn that No. 1 spot.
He’ll have plenty of responsibilities. He’ll be called upon to help improve what was a rancid running game last season. He’ll also be called upon to help keep WVU’s quarterbacks upright as the Mountaineers lean on the passing game while the run game works on getting better.
For WVU to improve from its 5-7 campaign in 2019, the offensive line must improve. For that to happen, Uzebu must become the player Brown and the rest of the Mountaineer staff think he can.