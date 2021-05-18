The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

West Virginia University senior golfer Mark Goetz made his move Tuesday in the second round of the NCAA golf regional, shooting a 6-under-par 66 at at the Sagamore Golf Club, in Noblesville, Indiana.

Goetz moved up 29 spots, climbing all the way from No. 33 overall to No. 4 entering Wednesday’s final day of the tournament.

The 6 under ties Goetz for the lowest round of the regional tournament and is the lowest round ever for a West Virginia University golfer in an NCAA tournament event.

After shooting a 74 in the first round, Goetz now sits at 4 under par overall. He trails just co-leaders Blake McShea of UNCW and Nick Infanti of North Florida (both at 6 under) and Cole Hammer of Texas at (5 under).

Tags