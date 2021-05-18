West Virginia University senior golfer Mark Goetz made his move Tuesday in the second round of the NCAA golf regional, shooting a 6-under-par 66 at at the Sagamore Golf Club, in Noblesville, Indiana.
Goetz moved up 29 spots, climbing all the way from No. 33 overall to No. 4 entering Wednesday’s final day of the tournament.
The 6 under ties Goetz for the lowest round of the regional tournament and is the lowest round ever for a West Virginia University golfer in an NCAA tournament event.
After shooting a 74 in the first round, Goetz now sits at 4 under par overall. He trails just co-leaders Blake McShea of UNCW and Nick Infanti of North Florida (both at 6 under) and Cole Hammer of Texas at (5 under).