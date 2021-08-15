HIGH POINT, N.C. — James McOwen went 4 for 4 to lead the High Point Rockers to a 5-3 win over the West Virginia Power Sunday Night at Truist Point Ballpark.
The win gave High Point (6-5) a three-game sweep of the weekend series and knocked the Power (6-5) out of first place in the Atlantic League’s South Division, a game behind Gastonia in the second-half standings.
Power starter Arik Sikula (5-7) took the loss after allowing five runs on nine hits in six innings. He walked none and struck out five but yielded two home run balls.
The Power took an early lead, scoring in each of the first two innings. Edwin Espinal had an RBI single in the top of the first and Yovan Gonzalez’s RBI ground out put West Virginia up 2-0.
High Point answered with a run in the bottom of the third and took the lead in the fourth on Stuart Levy’s seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot putting the Rockers up 3-2.
High Point’s Johnny Field hit a solo home run, his fifth, for a 4-2 lead in the fifth. McOwen’s RBI triple in the sixth extended the margin to 5-2.
Alberto Callaspo’s RBI single in the top of the eighth cut the Power’s deficit to 5-3 but that was the final run of the game. Callaspo went 3 for 3 to up his batting average to .376, supplanting Power teammate Teodoro Martinez (0 for 4, .369) atop the Atlantic League batting leaders.
After a day off Monday, the Power continues its nine-game road trip Tuesday with the first of three games at Gastonia.